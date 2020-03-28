Capcom removes Resident Evil Resistance beta from PC and PlayStation 4

Capcom has pulled the Resident Evil: Resistance beta from Steam and PlayStation 4.

The open beta test of the asymmetric multiplayer spin-off game that will be bundled with the Resident Evil 3 Remake got off to a bumpy start when PS4 and PC players struggled almost immediately to successfully match in matchmaking lobbies.

Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience.March 27, 2020

"We're aware that PS4 users trying to play the Resident Evil Resistance beta are experiencing matchmaking issues at this time, and are working on resolving the problem," Capcom said via a tweet on the official Resident Evil Twitter account (thanks, Eurogamer). "Please stay tuned for further updates. We appreciate your patience!"

Before long, however, it became apparent that whatever the issue was, it couldn't be resolved quickly. Just a few hours later, Capcom confirmed it had to pull the beta completely "due to technical issues", although the Xbox One test presently remains online and unaffected.

At the time of writing, there's no confirmation on when the beta test might return to Steam and the PlayStation Store.

The producer of Project Resistance responded publicly to criticism of the series' new direction when the spin-off was first announced, stating that while it's "totally valid that people want more of the quality core [Resident Evil] experience" Capcom needs "to continue to branch out and try to offer up new gameplay in addition to refining the experiences people expect".

