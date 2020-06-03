Canceled Avengers game footage shows off first-person co-op action

The Avengers almost had a first-person co-op game and a newly uncovered trove of gameplay footage shows what could have been.

The new footage was shared by Andrew Borman, who specializes in preserved game prototypes and gaming history. The game as you can see it here is clearly in an unfinished state, with blocked-out environments and rough enemy models, though the heroes themselves look like they're ready to go.

You can see more extensive footage on PtoPOnline's YouTube channel , including gameplay from all four of the included heroes: Iron Man shoots beams, Thor throws his hammer, Captain America whips his shield around, and Hulk smashes. It was meant to be playable in both single-player or co-op, though it looks like you'd be assembling regardless - single-player mode brings in three AI partners to control the other Avengers.

Not to be confused with Marvel's Avengers , the third-person action game from Square Enix that's set to arrive in September, this particular The Avengers game was being created by THQ to arrive alongside the original Avengers movie in 2012. That said, it wasn't actually based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe - it would tell its own story inspired by the Marvel comics' Secret Invasion crossover event. The game was canceled and its developer, THQ Studio Australia, was closed before work could be completed.