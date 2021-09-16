Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies: beta, release dates and details

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta is nearly here, and many will be wondering: does it have Zombies Mode? The undead horde game has been a staple of the franchise for over a decade, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be in the Vanguard beta. Fortunately we’ve amassed all the details on the Zombies Mode below, including availability and details, and whether you’ll be able to fight the horde across the weekend beta with friends.

Does the Call of Duty Vanguard beta have Zombies Mode?

No, at time of writing there’s no indication that the upcoming weekend beta or any other betas will have playable zombie game modes, though that doesn’t mean that they’ve been ruled out either. The beta starting this weekend will be focused on traditional multiplayer, so all your opponents will be other people, rather than AI-controlled undead.

However, Activision and Raven Software haven’t given firm details about upcoming beta weekends to follow, so it’s possible that Call of Duty fans will be given an early opportunity to experience zombies before release. The developers have also said that they’ll be giving some sort of preview for zombies closer to Halloween, though we don’t yet know if they’ll be a playable element to this.

Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies Mode details

At time of writing there haven’t been many details given regarding the upcoming Zombies Mode for Call of Duty Vanguard, barring some rough information about how the new Vanguard zombie lore fits into the larger timeline, as a prequel to the Cold War story, which likely means the inclusion of familiar characters and locations. We also know that this part of Vanguard is being largely handled by Treyarch, rather than Raven Software. No reason for this has been given, though it’s likely just a matter of a massive project deserving its own team.

What information has been given about Zombies Mode specifically makes it sound like a very similar experience to the Zombies Modes that have come before, and the developers have confirmed that it’ll be released on November 5th with the larger game. Beyond that, there’s basically only speculation, but we’ll be sure to update this page the moment further details are given.

Zombies Mode in Call of Duty games often gets its own trailer, but at time of writing there is no Vanguard Zombies Mode trailer. We expect one to be released closer to Vanguard’s own release date, and we’ll update this page to include it when it is made publicly available, as well as highlighting any important details it shows us.