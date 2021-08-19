Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer rewards Warzone players for blowing up a train

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer has gone live after a pitched battle between Call of Duty Warzone players and one extremely durable train.

The trailer shows fighting across multiple theaters of World War 2: tank combat in North Africa, German soldiers terrorizing civilians on the Eastern front (before catching bullets from a Soviet sniper), American soldiers air dropping into the western front, and a mixture of air and ground action in the Pacific theater. "Rise on every front," the trailer adds as a tagline. Near the end, we zoom back in on Task Force One, the international team of proto-special forces soldiers who we first saw in the Call of Duty: Vanguard teaser art.

The trailer dropped in Call of Duty: Warzone after players successfully completed the Battle of Verdansk event, which entailed dropping in and blasting the hell out of an Axis tank which had found its way onto the local rail system. Players - who all spawned in on one team, to much initial confusion - destroyed the moving train from the roof-mounted turrets to the cars themselves, finishing with the locomotive engine pulling the whole thing along the track. Participants earned special in-game rewards including the Timetable watch and the Siberian Strider vehicle skin as they played.

You can check out our Call of Duty: Vanguard preview for more details on Sledgehammer Games' return to cinematic World War 2 action.