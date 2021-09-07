Call of Duty: Vanguard has a full-fat FOV slider on console

Call of Duty: Vanguard FOV adjustments will be available on console as well as PC.

11.5.21 pic.twitter.com/YcyDeS8yVRSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Senior development director Adam Iscove of developer Sledgehammer Games shared a screenshot of Vanguard's graphics settings on Twitter. The standout is its FOV slider, which starts at 60 and runs all the way up to 120, dramatically extending the boundaries of your view. In a retweet , community strategist Sam Leichtamer confirmed that this slider will be available on consoles – and though she didn't specify which consoles, we should only assume PS5 and Xbox Series X for now unless Sledgehammer has some serious magic under the hood.

PC gamers would no-doubt be alarmed to see any modern game omit an FOV slider, but console games with an adjustable field of view are few and far between. Fortunately, thanks to the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, more and more console games are including FOV settings of some kind, and they're able to deliver a higher FOV without tanking their frame rate or resolution. It's encouraging to see the next Call of Duty on board and with room for considerable FOV expansion over the default.

The rise of FOV options is quickly becoming one of the biggest benefits of this console generation, and it looks like Vanguard's got a few other bells and whistles as well. The screenshot Iscove shared also features world and weapon motion blur, depth of field (which has ties with field of view), and adjustable on-demand texture streaming. Here's hoping these and other options let everyone find the ideal experience for their preferences, screens, and eyeballs.