Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gulag Showers map reminds us of Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a multiplayer map that looks very similar to a classic Modern Warfare 2 mission.

'Gulag Showers' is a Gunfight (the new 2 vs. 2 mode) map, with architecture and layout that looks near identical to a section from The Gulag mission in 2009's Modern Warfare 2. You can get a look at the map in our video preview below around the 1:00 mark.

There are several similar elements, from the walkway that runs along the top of the map, as well as the curved ceramic showers that make for life-saving cover in the middle. Having said that, the campaign mission in Modern Warfare 2 is swarming with soldiers, whereas this multiplayer map only has 2 opponents for you to worry about. You can compare the two maps below by checking out this YouTube video of the original Gulag Showers below.

With the fact you can start playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from tomorrow, there's hardly any time to wait before you can take on foes in the Gulag Showers for yourself, but there’s plenty more to this entry than mere nostalgia. A recent PC trailer gave us look at some unbelievably good hair , as well as what to expect from that version of the game. Plus, multiplayer fans won’t be restricted to their platform of choice this year, as Activision recently explained how crossplay works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare .