Call of Duty: Modern Warfare XP tokens no longer work in Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare XP tokens can no longer be used in Warzone, and players are understandably miffed.

Prior to yesterday's new season going live across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War, players partaking in the former two games could use XP tokens across both games. So if you earned an XP token in Modern Warfare's multiplayer mode, you could then redeem it in Warzone for a limited time boost for XP earned.

However, that's no longer the case, as Eurogamer first reported earlier today. When Black Ops Cold War season one launched yesterday on December 16, this feature appears to have been removed from Modern Warfare and Warzone. It's not immediately clear why Activision has removed this feature from both Infinity Ward games, and it's fair to say that this wasn't expected, since Activision has spoken at lengths over past weeks about linking Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War together under one seamless progression system.

Right now, the primary method of earning XP token is to progress the new Battle Pass for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. When the new season launched yesterday, it introduced one battle pass that covered Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War, and you can rank up said battle pass by accumulating XP over the trio.

Additionally, over 30 weapons from Black Ops Cold War have made their way to Warzone with the launch of season one. There's clearly a big emphasis on crossover content between the two latest Call of Duty games, which makes it all the more stranger that Activision has taken this step to cut off one crossover between Infinity Ward's two Call of Duty games.

