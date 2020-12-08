Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 Battle Pass ends as players wait for Cold War's first season

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Season 6 battle pass has officially ended, players have been left baffled by the wait for Black Ops Cold War Season One.

As we've recently learned, Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will instead be synced together for a new cross-game prestige system, and will have one battle pass spread across the three games.

Activision revealed the future plans for all three games early on in November, announcing that there will be a big level sync initiative across Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War. Starting in December, when Season One begins for the latter game, level progression across all three games will be shared, meaning if you level up in Black Ops Cold War, this will be reflected on your Warzone player card as well.

Season 6 of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone is officially over. The battle pass has been taken off of the menu screen. We still have no official word on a Season 7 or future content for Modern Warfare. pic.twitter.com/5RM067Yv1bDecember 8, 2020

Season One is set to launch December 16, but players are unhappy with how Infinity Ward has dealt with the situation, with some wondering why the studio didn't have the Season 6 battle pass running until the release of the new cross-game season. Others have questioned why Season 6 was originally extended if it wasn't going to transition into Season One of Black Ops Cold War.

It looks like avid Call of Duty players will have to wait until December 16 to continue the grind, but we're looking forward to seeing what the new cross-game battle pass system will look like.

