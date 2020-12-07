Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One trailer shows off an '80s mall map and a new operator

The highly anticipated trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One is here, and there's a lot to break down. Check out the trailer below, and read on for more details.

BREAKING: Black Ops Cold War Season One Intro Cinematic Trailer is here! pic.twitter.com/8tzQ2a6rRXDecember 7, 2020

First, we meet a new operator: ex-KGB member Stitch, who has it out for Russell Adler. Stitch was assigned to Rebirth Island, where he helped the Nazis create Nova 6, a biochemical weapon. Apparently Stitch got caught by Adler, who tried to get information out of Stitch - but they wouldn't give up Kravchenko, and lost an eye for it. Then he was sent to the Gulag, and now he's an operator in Season One. Full circle.

We also get a glimpse of what looks it'll be a brand-new multiplayer map: the very '80s Mall at the Pines in New Jersey. There's neon lights, an arcade room, and barrels of Nova 6 - it's just like the suburban mall from your childhood! As we previously reported , a bunch of content for Black Ops Cold War Season One leaked on Reddit last week, but it looks like that Mall map wasn't one of them. It did, however, confirm the existence of a Starter Pack which features a new Adler skin, a Calling Card, two Emblems, and a ton of COD points.

As previously reported , the launch of Black Ops Cold War Season One was recently pushed back from December 10 to December 16. While there was no word on what caused the delay for season one, which will integrate Black Ops Cold War with Call of Duty: Warzone , we did get confirmation that Warzone will be getting a new map.

