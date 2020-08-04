Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is getting a 5-day free trial for season 5

The next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free weekend is going to be an extra long one, giving you plenty of time to try out some of the new maps coming in season 5.
If you've been playing Call of Duty: Warzone and have been itching to give its more traditional multiplayer counterpart a try, you already have everything you need to play. Throughout the free trial, you'll be able to load up a special playlist full of handpicked maps and modes that will give you a nice, big chunk of the Modern Warfare multiplayer experience.
You have quite a bit of time to give Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free multiplayer trial a try. Here are the start and end times, broken down by timezone.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer free trial
- Start time: Friday, August 7 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST
- End time: Wednesday, August 12 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST
The free multiplayer playlist will include five maps, including two new selections from season 5: Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil rig. The modes on offer will include a mix of both deathmatch and objective-based modes, so you'll get a variety of play styles all in one list.
While you wait for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free trial to begin on Friday, you can start playing the new Warzone season 5 content starting on Wednesday.
