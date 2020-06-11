Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free multiplayer weekend starts Friday

The next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free multiplayer weekend starts on Friday, June 12.

This Free Access Multiplayer Weekend will let players try out some of the new content that just went live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 . If you already have Call of Duty: Warzone installed and updated, you should be all ready to play as soon as the free weekend begins at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST on Friday. You can keep playing Modern Warfare multiplayer until the event ends at the same time on Monday, June 15.

During the free weekend, you'll be able to try out Zhokov Scrapyard and Hardhat, two newly added 6v6 multiplayer maps, along with some "other fan-favorites". That's the classic Call of Duty multiplayer experience, but you can also load up the Gunfight playlist to try the tense, new, 2v2 mode across seven maps. If you've been playing nothing but Warzone up until now, Gunfight will give you a very different experience built on the same shooting fundamentals.

The new season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also brought in plenty of new material for Warzone: new contracts, modes, and in-match events will change the way you play through any given round. You can get a detailed look at all the changes in our rundown of the Call of Duty Warzone patch notes .

It was a big update, but if you found yourself staring down an 84GB download , you should know Activision says that was not on purpose and it's fixed the issue.

