A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode reference has been discovered in the beta's files

Good news if you’re hoping that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will get a battle royale mode, as a datamine of the beta has provided more evidence of it happening.

VG Sources have published a list of multiplayer modes that were found in the beta’s source code, and Battle Royale crops in the list of 40 multiplayer game modes. It also came with the description: “Eliminate Everyone. Survive.” That sounds like a) an extremely accurate description of a battle royale mode and b) things that I’m terrible at doing in battle royales.

While it’s looking likely that a battle royale mode is on its way to Infinity Ward’s sought-after shooter, this latest leak should come with the caveat that modes found in the source code aren’t necessarily in the game, especially at launch.

This is just the latest in a long list of rumours and leaks when it comes to a potential Battle Royale mode in Modern Warfare. In August, YouTuber LongSensation (who accurately leaked Modern Warfare's name before its official reveal), claimed the game's battle royale mode will be coming as a standalone, free-to-play experience in early 2020.

So apparently Battle Royale in #ModernWarfare will be a free mode to release in early 2020. It will be downloadable as a separate game, but also will still be connected to the core game. If this is true then it's a very good move by Activision.August 7, 2019

Infinity Ward hasn't publicly ruled out battle royale for Modern Warfare, either, suggesting it could well be working on the mode in secret before an official announcement sometime after the game's release this October. With the game's release of October 25 getting ever closer, we should know for sure soon enough.

