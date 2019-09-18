Call of Duty: Mobile release date set for October 1 on Android and iPhone

The Call of Duty: Mobile release date is finally confirmed: you can start running and gunning on your phone on October 1… unless you live in Canada or one of the other countries that the game soft-launched in weeks ago, in which case just go ahead and keep playing. Call of Duty: Mobile will launch simultaneously on Android and iOS, and as soon as it's live you'll be able to start playing a number of modes inspired by the rest of the Call of Duty series.

If you enjoyed Black Ops 4 's Blackout mode, you'll probably want to head straight for Battle Royale. It's set on a new map made just for Call of Duty: Mobile - though it also features points of interest pulled from other CoD games - and supports up to 100 players in big battles on foot and in vehicles. You'll be able to queue up for solo, duo, and four-player team playlists at launch.

If you prefer the classical Call of Duty multiplayer experience, you can queue up for a number of familiar modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All. The initial lineup of maps pulls heavily from the early Modern Warfare and Black Ops series, with favorites like Crash, Crossfire, and Hijacked. You can play on Nuketown too, because it cannot legally be considered a Call of Duty game unless it has Nuketown.

Whatever mode you jump into first, you'll be able to play the whole game for free, and even rank up to unlock characters like Soap, Ghost, and Alex Mason. There are plenty of other customization options just waiting for players who play enough or just want to drop some cash on microtransactions.

The Call of Duty series has been on an annual schedule for so long that players have gotten pretty accustomed to how its updates and new contents roll out (then stop). With Call of Duty: Mobile presumably in it for the long haul - assuming it's successfulsuccesful - I'll be interested to see how different it looks in a few years.