Here's how Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is enhanced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Activision has revealed how Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will utilise the next-gen technology of the PS5 and Xbox Series X as part of today's multiplayer reveal of the upcoming first-person shooter from developers Treyarch and Raven Software.

In a press release accompanying the reveal, the publisher confirmed that the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise (and the first to launch on the new consoles later this year) will run at 4K with High Dynamic Range on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, alongside 120Hz support and ray-tracing technology.

In addition, the game will feature "next-gen 3D audio", offering more accurate sound placement for players to determine their surroundings with greater immersion, bolstered by a new geometric acoustics and a "Threat Priority system" which "dynamically assigns priorities to various sounds during a firefight, ensuring players hear all the sounds they need to be successful in a Multiplayer battle, and nothing they don’t."

Activision has also confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be supporting the DualSense's Haptic Feedback technology on PS5 - Sony's cutting-edge rumble and vibration systems which, in the case of Call of Duty, "provides the most tactile combat experience to date."

Lastly, Black Ops Cold War's ballistics system (a.k.a. the in-game physics determining how its weapons work) boasts "a new method of integrating bullet crack”, allowing players to more easily identify the source and distance of oncoming fire.

The Call of Duty instalment is also launching on PS4 and Xbox One, though the features listed above appear to be reserved exclusively for those playing on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The good news is that you can already pre-order a cross-gen version of Black Ops Cold War now, which lets you transfer your progress over when you make the jump to the new systems.

