First Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes detail what's changed from Alpha to Beta

The first set of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes have revealed how the ongoing Beta has been improved by feedback from last month's Alpha. Detailing the changes in a new blog post, developer Treyarch has provided an extensive insight into what players can expect from this week's multiplayer test phase, and the tweaks they've made in light of data collected from the PS4 Closed Alpha in September.

The full set of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes can be read below

MOVEMENT

We’ve made a large tuning pass on core movement with the goal of improving the responsiveness of player controls and actions. We’ve identified several key areas in our core movement set for improvements, largely focused on sprinting and sliding:

WEAPONS / GUNSMITH

We’ve refined our weapons tech and animations since the Alpha, completed numerous tuning and tweaking passes on our weapons, and added more details to attachment statistics in Gunsmith. We’ve also made several positive changes to how sniper rifles work based on Alpha data and feedback.

Sniper rifles are a key component of Black Ops combat, and in some ways more relevant than ever in Black Ops Cold War. With support for large maps and game modes, as well as cross-platform play, sniping can be an effective and often extremely powerful play style. To balance out cross-play sniping, we’ve brought back aim assist for snipers on controllers – something we haven’t had in Black Ops Multiplayer since Black Ops 2.

The data from our Alpha proved to us that even without cross-play or larger maps, sniper rifles were still dominant on smaller maps. As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to bring them back into balance for the Beta, and look forward to seeing what the community can do with these finely tuned precision weapons.

Here’s the list of changes to weapons and Gunsmith statistics:

VISUALS

We’ve made several graphical improvements throughout the Beta, and we’ve responded to player feedback about low visibility in some areas of the Miami map. With our latest changes, players should be able to spot enemies more clearly on Miami.

AUDIO

The audio team has made several crucial improvements to weapon sounds between the Alpha and Beta, and continues to work on further enhancements for launch. Footstep audio design and its interaction with the Ninja Perk have also been tuned significantly for players who like to keep it stealthy.

SCORESTREAK SYSTEM

We’ve increased the score reward for a number of objective-based game modes and objective score events to further incentive playing the objective in the Beta. These changes are in service of rewarding players of all playstyles fairly, whether it’s the slayers out in the dunes of Satellite or the OBJ players holding down Hardpoints in the jungles of Cartel.

Our philosophy acknowledges that players put themselves at considerable risk for playing the objective, and we don’t want the risk of losing a streak to disincentivize objective play. At the same time, we want to avoid allowing players to “game the system” by waiting for streaks to build up before capturing objectives, which is why objectives don’t count in streak multipliers.

As we continue to gather data and feedback on the new Scorestreak system and kill-streaking mechanics, the changes below reward objective players and require slayers to stick to their role more carefully to ramp their score up. We recognize that there are hybrid styles that achieve both, and this system rewards players for the play style they gravitate to the most.

SPAWNS

We heard from several players during the Alpha that they felt it took too long to get into the action in 6v6 game modes on Miami. To address this, the design team has adjusted the spawns and spawn logic across multiple modes to ensure a faster time to engagement on the map.

VEHICLES

Vehicle vs. infantry combat is a dynamic we work hard to balance out for both parties. We’ve made substantial adjustments for this combat loop in the Beta, and will continue to dial this in for launch.

BUG FIXES

Character Models

Addressed an issue where a player disconnecting from the match during the loading sequence could result in that player’s character displaying an unnatural pose at the start of the game.

AK-74u

The AK-74u’s reload animations will no longer appear to skip.

RC-XD

Called in the Fun Police to address an issue that allowed players to ride around on a teammate’s RC-XD. Sorry.

Gunboat and Wakerunner

Fixed an issue where Wakerunners being deployed from a ship’s davits could cause the Gunboat to be flung into the ocean.

Motion Blur

Addressed an issue where the Motion Blur setting would not properly retain its settings.

Moscow Window

Addressed an issue where a player could become stuck when sliding through a window in Moscow.

Mantling

Tuned mantling at tall heights to ensure they are performed at a more natural speed.

Where necessary, map designs will be updated to restrict areas where mantling is not intended.

Moving Before Match Start

Addressed an issue that could allow players to begin moving before the match countdown timer had ended.

“Invisible” Weapons

Addressed an issue that could display an invisible third weapon when exiting a vehicle, preventing the player from being able to use any of their weapons.

After Action Report

Addressed an issue that would show incorrect Scoreboards in the After Action Report.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues encountered during the Alpha.

ADDITIONAL UPDATES / FEATURES

Ping System

Added locational Ping system across all MP modes, allowing players to ping objectives, loot, locations, and enemies for teammates during a match using D-pad left on controllers or Z on keyboards by default.

Alternate button layouts, like Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Tactical, can be selected in the Gameplay Settings menu.

FOV Slider on All Platforms

Added Field of View (FOV) slider on all platforms to define the height and width of the player’s view in Settings.

HUD Visual Toggles

Added the ability to toggle visuals for the compass, enemy and ally health bars, hit markers, crosshairs, player names, and button hints in Settings.

Name Plates

Adjusted the ruleset around when friendly player names would show to reduce instances where friendly name plates would appear over enemies in certain situations.

Deadzones / Minimum Input Threshold

Expanded the options to reduce minimum stick input threshold (or “deadzone”) to 0.

NOTE: Setting this to 0 is only recommended for advanced users. Depending on controller hardware, setting this to low values can cause “stick drift”, which can engage the stick even when no input is given.

Kill Confirmed Score Limit

Our data from Alpha showed that Kill Confirmed was ending on time limit too frequently in the Alpha, so we’ve reduced the score limit to 65 for the Beta.

Start Spawn “Soft Freeze”

We’ve enabled the ability for players to rotate their Operator, swap weapons, ADS, and changes stances during the pre-round timer.

Progression

We’ll be introducing a deep progression system synchronized across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone that deserves its own time in the spotlight, and we’ll have more details in a dedicated blog as we get closer to launch. While players won’t see this full progression system in the Beta, you’ll be able to rank up to certain levels to unlock additional content throughout both Beta weekends.

