Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War could be teasing Zombies news, or it just likes computers

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War marketing campaign takes another turn toward the secret and conspiratorial with a new teaser video.

The second teaser video is playable now on pawntakespawn.com , the site that has previously hosted Black Ops: Cold War reveals of its own and tie-ins with Call of Duty: Warzone . You can see it on the webpage by clicking the arrow on the right side of the screen (to navigate away from the computer and toward the TV) and then clicking on the VHS tape labeled "Open-Drop-Save-Restore."

Or you could just watch it on Twitter. The video itself isn't the secret part.

"Open, drop, save, restore. We've only begun to make our way through this maze of secrets," the hooded figure says through heavy voice modulation. "How deep are you willing to go? What path will you travel? What other commands will you learn and follow? Let's blow this conspiracy up."

As the figure speaks, various terms such as "CLIMATECHANGE-M7H6" and "CHIEFOFFIRES-0672" flash before them. They look like filenames, but I tried putting them into the computer terminal on the site and I only got errors, so I'm officially stumped. To be fair, I haven't had the patience to participate in an ARG since a Bush was in office.

It's looking like this next reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may be focused on the new Zombies mode. Activision showed an extremely brief teaser of the mode during the multiplayer reveal, and hopefully we'll see more soon.