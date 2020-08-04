Call of Duty 2020 confirmed by developers Treyarch and Raven Software

Call of Duty 2020 is in development at studios Treyarch and Raven Software and will drop later this year, as both studios announced on Twitter.

It’s official. Looking forward to showing you what we’ve been cooking up with @RavenSoftware!August 4, 2020

We are excited to announce our partnership with @Treyarch on this year's Call of Duty! Can't wait to show you more!August 4, 2020

“Activision will continue to build on its direct digital relationship with this expanded community as it delivers the next premium installment for Call of Duty, which comes from the wholly owned Call of Duty studios Treyarch and Raven Software," Activision said on an earnings call reported by CharlieIntel .

This marks the first time Activision has revealed the developers of the upcoming Call of Duty 2020 game, which is reportedly called Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War . According to CharlieIntel, and based on previous Call of Duty releases, the game will be released during Activision's Q4, which falls between October and December of this year. There's no word on its status as current or next-gen, but it will likely span both generations of consoles to maximize the player base.

It's important to note that changes to the Call of Duty: Warzone map will reportedly reveal the next game in the series , and that map is set to change in *checks watch* one day, when Warzone season 5 debuts. Could the newly discovered nukes be involved in this reveal? Will we get an official announcement of Call of Duty 2020 in the next day or so? Perhaps an official title, or a release date? Stay tuned, as we'll update you accordingly if Warzone reveals any news about Call of Duty 2020.