Bruce Willis sees Cold Light Of Day

Bruce Willis and Sigourney Weaver have been recruited to star in new thriller The Cold Light Of Day alongside Henry Cavill.



While both have been uncharacteristically busy of late, they are set to star in Mabrouk El Mechri’s action drama, which follows a young man whose family is kidnapped while they are holidaying in Spain.



He then has to race against the clock to expose a government conspiracy that is somehow linked with their disappearance and secrets that his father has been harbouring.



Presumably Willis will play said father, while Cavill will take the lead role of the code-cracking young man. Filming will begin on 6 September.



Weaver can be seen next in two very different comedy outings – Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s sci-fi send-up Paul , and Kristen Bell romcom You Again .



Meanwhile, Willis is heading up action comic adap Red , and makes a brief appearance in Sly Stallone’s meaty (for all the wrong reasons) Expendables .



Looking forward to seeing this cast unite?



