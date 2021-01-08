Bridgerton fans think Regé-Jean Page should be the next James Bond

The question of who should next play James Bond has been on everyone’s lips ever since Daniel Craig revealed that No Time to Die would be his final turn as 007. Fans have suggested everyone from Tom Hardy to Idris Elba to take over the iconic role, but now there’s a new frontrunner on our screens – Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

The tweet that got viewers’ mind whirring came from Page’s own account – back in December, before the show was released, he posted a short video introducing his character, the dashing Duke of Hastings.

“Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred,” read the caption. The last part, of course, refers to 007’s preferred method of martini mixing. It seems lots of viewers have taken that reference and run with it – and the internet is in agreement, too.

Regency, royaltyShaken and stirred.#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/cSwnSpLQCyDecember 16, 2020

“If it’s not gonna be Idris [Elba], I’m totally supportive of Rege-Jean Page as the next James Bond,” one user tweeted. “I can’t wait for someone to feature Regé-Jean Page as their love interest in a steamy music video. Also, would love to petition for him to be the next James Bond,” said another. “I cannot think of a better candidate to be the next #JamesBond than @regejean,” added actor Jenny Boyd.

If it’s not gonna be Idris, I’m totally supportive of Rege-Jean Page as the next James Bond. pic.twitter.com/Cq3eEyG8TEJanuary 3, 2021

I can’t wait for someone to feature Regé-Jean Page as their love interest in a steamy music video. Also, would love to petition for him to be the next James Bond. pic.twitter.com/eA8NJjduVbJanuary 8, 2021

In other news... I cannot think of a better candidate to be the next #JamesBond than @regejean Make👏it👏happen👏January 7, 2021

The odds are in Page’s favour, too. Variety reports that bookmakers have shortened them from 40/1 to 5/1. The London-born actor has previously had roles in British school drama Waterloo Road and the 2016 remake of Roots, a miniseries about an enslaved man and his descendants, but it was Shonda Rhimes new Netflix period romp that really brought Page to prominence.

