Brett Booth returns to X-Men title after 18 years

Former DC 'exclusive' artist Brett Booth is returning to Marvel Comics in the next few months, and will be making a big splash by joining Jonathan Hickman on Marvel's ongoing X-Men title.

Booth will be drawing January 27's X-Men #17, as revealed in the just-released Marvel Comics January 2021 solicitations.

"When the Shi'ar Empire asks the X-Men for help, Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl answer the call," reads Marvel's solicitation for this post-'X of Swords' issue.

Marvel hasn't specified the length of Booth's tenure on the X-Men title, but this comes just weeks after original series artist Leinil Francis Yu announced that the recent X-Men #12 was his last issue on interiors. Mahmud Asrar is drawing X-Men #13 - #15, with Cable artist Phil Noto on #16.

Booth is a familiar face for mutant fans, having drawn several issues of Chris Claremont's second X-Men run in 2000 and 2001, as well as issues of X-Men Unlimited. He also drew the first issue of the long-out-of-print-crossover X-Men/WildC.A.T.S.: The Dark Age.

Booth has primarily been at DC the past nine years, drawing Teen Titans, The Flash, and the recent Flash Forward limited series. He has also been drawing the latest volume of Valiant Entertainment's Bloodshot, and has been working on an unannounced creator-owned project on the side.

Marvel readers will get their first taste of Booth's modern work in December, as he's one of the artists involved in the Chris Claremont Anniversary Special #1 anthology.

