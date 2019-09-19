Gearbox offers a few short-term solutions while it solves Borderlands 3 issues

Borderlands 3 has been plagued with technical issues since it was released on September 13, and while it works on more permanent fixes developer Gearbox has just issued an official guide to minimizing some of the problems.

"In the spirit of transparency, we'd like to acknowledge reports of certain performance and cloud save concerns that some players have raised," it said . "We're working to investigate and address these issues, as necessary, as quickly as possible and will keep the community updated as we have more information to share."

The instructions cover everything from frame rate and performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One to redeeming reward items for Pre-Orders, Deluxe Editions, or the Vault Insider Program, and can be found here . Gearbox also states it's working on solutions that don't require these workarounds, and asks players to contact 2K support for anything not covered.

It might go some way to soothing the rage of players who have had to deal with FPS dips, corrupted saves and multiplayer lag, but it also means the game joins the ranks of so many modern games that have struggled with launch issues. To add fuel to the fire, Borderlands 3 review copy access was extremely limited, meaning many outlets who may have spotted these issues ahead of the release date were unable to get that information to their readers. You can read our review here.