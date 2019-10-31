Borderlands 3's spawning way more Haunted enemies just for Halloween

Halloween is the day when the veil between this world and the afterlife is at its thinnest. In real life that means you should make sure you don't pick up any ghost hitchhikers on the side of the road or get on the bad side of temperamental spirits masquerading as trick-or-treaters; in Borderlands 3 that means you'll have an extra-easy time finding Haunted enemies to slay for their sweet, sweet Hectoplasm.

The developers at Gearbox have used their mad scientist powers to adjust the game on the fly, massively increasing spawn rates for the Haunted enemies that are appearing as part of the Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest event. Once Halloween is over, their spawn rate will return to normal, and the Bloody Harvest event itself will conclude on November 5.

Happy Halloween, Vault Hunters! 👻💀 You might notice that things are a little spookier in #Borderlands3 today! For today ONLY, you will see a drastic increase in the number of Haunted enemies! After today, the rates will go back to their normal values. 💀 pic.twitter.com/HJNxGEZLH8October 31, 2019

Collecting enough Hectoplasm from Haunted enemies and taking it to Maurice in the Sanctuary 3 will give you access to the event-exclusive Heck level. Once there, you can face down more special enemies, including the fearsome Captain Haunt. The heckish enemies you slay will have a chance to drop Anointed weapons that use the new Terror mechanic, and perhaps even the fearsome Fearmonger shotgun.

The Fearmonger is a heck of a weird gun. Here's how it performs.

Unleash Halloween horror upon your enemies with the Fearmonger during #Borderlands3's Bloody Harvest event! pic.twitter.com/iiemqjvpJqOctober 31, 2019

Make sure you get your Haunted enemy hunting in while the spawn rates are increased - if that means canceling all of your Halloween party plans and staying inside with the lights off all evening, so be it. And if you're bummed that the Bloody Harvest is already more than halfway over, don't fret too much: Borderlands 3: Takedown at Maliwan's Blacksite will go live just a few weeks later on November 21, giving you the special kind of fear that only a series of high-powered boss battles can provide.