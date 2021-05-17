Borat, Ali G, and more return as Sacha Baron Cohen accepts MTV award

Sacha Baron Cohen is well known for his outrageous characters – and his motley crew of alter egos made an appearance at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

When Baron Cohen won the Comedic Genius Award, Kazakh reporter Borat appeared to accept "this cup of gold teeth instead of Sacha Bryan Coil." He was then interrupted by wannabe rapper Ali G, who said that the only good part of Borat's recent sequel was in the "hotel room when that fly honey in the blue dress was about to be boned by Rudy Julie Andrews." He was referring to a now-infamous scene involving former New York City mayor Rudy Guiliani and Maria Bakalova's character in a hotel room.

Congrats on receiving the Comedic Genius Award, @SachaBaronCohen! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/mcO8WOoUaSMay 17, 2021 See more

Baron Cohen then arrived to kick the pair out, and started to talk about his ability to create nuanced characters who are "sophisticated tools to expose…"

"What's up? Did somebody say they want me to expose my sophisticated tool?" Austrian fashion reporter Brüno interrupted. Admiral General Aladeen, from 2012's The Dictator , also made a brief appearance.

Baron Cohen's latest win comes after two Academy Award nominations, one for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7 , and the other for Best Adapted Screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm . His performance in The Trial of the Chicago 7 was also nominated for Best Performance in a Movie at the MTV Awards.