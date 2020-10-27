Borat 2 deleted scene shows Borat’s daughter infiltrate the White House

A deleted scene from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm shows the titular character’s daughter inside the White House. The short clip posted on Borat’s Twitter account shows Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, at a press conference inside the White House. Although she doesn’t interact with the US president directly, she does have a quick chat with Donald Trump Jr at a campaign event.

The accompanying tweet hints that Bakalova got into the White House without having to take a Covid-19 test. “Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5!” Borat tweeted.

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2MOctober 23, 2020

The Borat sequel dropped on Amazon Prime last week and it’s been embraced by Borat’s home country – Kazakhstan has decided to adopt his catchphrase as a new tourism slogan. The campaign launched at the weekend and shows tourists exclaiming “Very nice!” at various spots around the country.

Kairat Sadvakassov, the deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism, said in a statement that the beauty of Borat’s catchphrase is that it “offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan’s vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way.”

He added: “Kazakhstan’s nature is very nice; its food is very nice; and its people, despite Borat’s jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest in the world. We would like everyone to come experience Kazakhstan for themselves by visiting our country in 2021 and beyond, so that they can see that Borat’s homeland is nicer than they may have heard.”

