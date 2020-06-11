Blast demons to heavy-metal beats in Metal: Hellsinger

The Outsiders revealed a new game today during IGN's Summer of Gaming livestream: a first-person shooter set in hell where you go around vanquishing demons to the beat of heavy-metal music. It's by far the most metal rhythm game ever. Just read the official description for Metal: Hellsinger on Steam:

"Strike terror into the hearts of demons and devils as you fight your way through eight Hells. Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music. Set out on an infernal journey in order to achieve the purest of goals: Vengeance."

The Stockholm-based indie studio behind Metal: Hellsinger announced in April that development on Darkborn would be put to a halt, at the same time revealing they'd been "working on something else." Little did we know that what they were working on was a head-banging, blast-beating, demon-stomping rampage of an FPS rhythm game.

Basically, you're dealing with an assault of freaky-looking demons of all sorts, but you'll need to time your firing to sync up with the soundtrack. The more demons you kill in-rhythm, the more bonus points you earn. There's probably a bit more to it than that, and we're sure to learn more soon, as Metal: Hellsinger is slated to appear on the PC Gaming Show Saturday, June 13.

Metal: Hellsinger is scheduled to release on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2021.

Don't forget to tune in to the Future Games Show this Saturday for even more reveals, announcements, and next-gen news.