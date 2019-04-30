Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson nearly spoiled Avengers: Endgame for everyone on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Avengers: Endgame's opening weekend is finally past us. Although the cultural sensation is still pushing moviegoers who haven't seen it towards insanity with spoilers all over the internet. The directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, started a hashtag on Twitter to dissuade folks from ruining the movie for the folks who can't see it right away. What a world we live in.

If you haven't figured it out yet, there will be plenty of spoilers past this point. You've been warned!

It turns out that Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson nearly spoiled the two biggest events in Endgame weeks before it hit theaters. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier in April, which included Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, and Chris Hemsworth, Kimmel said he felt like the interview was the last gathering of the Avengers on his show.

"Well the future's very uncertain," Robert Downey Jr. replied. Kimmel continued, "good I'm glad to hear that." Johansson quickly chimed in with: "Don't lie to him, we're never coming back."

It was played off with laughs from the whole cast, but Iron Man and Black Widow both had their final moments in Endgame, so it could've been a fun inside joke between the two co-stars. Kimmel quickly moved on to talk about the Iron Man sketches that Jon Favreau showed him over ten years ago—he clearly didn't realize the bomb Johansson dropped. Although no one really did at the time.

Avengers: Endgame is out and, boy, is it a lot to take on. Check out our look at where the MCU can go next to help you cope.