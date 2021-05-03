Black Panther 2 is officially called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed during a Marvel Phase 4 compilation video that just released

The sequel's working title was revealed last month , with Ryan Coogler calling it 'Summer Break'. Now we know, however, that the sequel will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We also know that Ryan Coogler re-shaped the sequel after Chadwick Boseman passed, according to star Lupita Nyong'o. "We have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well," she told Yahoo. "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this."

With that in mind, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an apt title for the sequel, as it implies a permanent legacy for the late Boseman, who passed away in August 2020. Whoever steps into Black Panther's vibranium suit will honor Boseman's legacy - and we know it will be a different character, as it's confirmed he will not be recast . There's plenty of speculation around T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) taking up the mantle, but there's no confirmation yet.

Aside from the official title, little else is known about the Black Panther sequel. A few months ago, Coogler spoke about making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without Chadwick Boseman , saying it's "without question the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my professional life."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on July 8, 2022.