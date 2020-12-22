Black Ops Cold War daily challenges are live in multiplayer and Zombies

Daily Challenges have finally launched for everyone in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch revealed as much earlier today on December 22, revealing that Daily Challenges can now be completed for bonus XP in both the multiplayer and Zombies modes of Black Ops Cold War. Combined with double battle pass XP also being live right now through to December 28, there's going to be tons of opportunities for bonus XP to level up your battle pass incredibly quickly.

Daily Challenges are now live in #BlackOpsColdWar for bonus XP in Multiplayer and Zombies!And starting tomorrow at 10AM PT:• Raid 24/7• Face Off (3v3 TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps)• Double Battle Pass XP until Dec. 28December 22, 2020

Additionally, the announcement from the Treyarch Twitter account reveals that a few new playlists are now live in Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer mode. Raid 24/7 is now live, as is Face Off, where two teams of three players compete in team deathmatch, domination, and kill confirmed modes, but on the smaller Gunfight maps.

Finally, Treyarch rounded out the announcement by revealing that both Nuketown 24/7 and Prop Hunt will continue as featured playlists in Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer mode. That's welcome news for players that love disguising themselves as inanimate objects.

Keep in mind that all these new features for Black Ops Cold War aren't being delivered through a new update to the game. Thankfully, there isn't a new update or patch to download on any platform, unlike with the launch of Black Ops Cold War season one last week, which had a pretty hefty patch of over 20GB on some platforms.

