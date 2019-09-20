Birds of Prey actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead teases DC movie: "It's unlike anything in this genre"

Birds of Prey will stand out from the superhero pack. That’s the opinion of Huntress actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has teased just how the latest DC smash-up will be different from its peers in a recent interview with our sister publication Total Film.

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique,” Winstead says of the Harley Quinn-led spin-off, which is set for release on February 7, 2020.

The character and colour, which was bursting out of the first Birds of Prey teaser attached to It: Chapter 2, was also present on-set, as Winstead reveals, “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and unlike anything else I've seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

Birds of Prey’s screenwriter, Christina Hodson, also doubled down on the 2020 DC movie deviating from the norm, saying, “It’s not a traditional team-up. So then it was about finding fun, inventive ways of doing that. Warners were very supportive in terms of letting me go off-leash.”

