BioShock creator Ken Levine's next game is a sci-fi RPG now in the "later stages of production"

Ghost Story Games, Ken Levine's studio, is recruiting for work on a "new immersive sci-fi game with RPG elements", and it's apparently in the "later stages of production".

The information comes from a new job listing posted on parent company and publisher Take-Two Interactive's careers website (spotted by GameSpot), with the small team recruiting for a Senior Producer on its debut project.

In addition, the vacancy also reiterates that Ghost Story Games, which was founded by Levine in 2017 after leaving the now shuttered BioShock Infinite developer Irrational, is "dedicated to making immersive story driven games for gamers that like a challenge".

We know little about the studio's first title beyond that, though the post does suggest watching Levine's 2014 GDC about "narrative Legos" for insight into how it's designing its upcoming experience.

Hopefully we'll learn more soon, especially as this latest hiring spree suggests Ghost Story is ramping up development this far into its creative pipeline. As always, GamesRadar+ will keep you informed as soon as we hear more news.

Of course, if all you want is a BioShock 4, then there's a team working on that too; it's called Cloud Chamber, and we spoke to its creative head Kelley Gilmore all about it last year, so be sure to check out that while you wait.

