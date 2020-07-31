Beyond Good & Evil is getting a Netflix movie adaptation from Detective Pikachu director

Ubisoft's 2003 cult-classic Beyond Good & Evil is reportedly being adapted for film by Detective Pikachu and Goosebumps director Rob Letterman. Ubisoft Film & Television's Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin are producing the feature for Netflix.

As THR reports, the Beyond Good & Evil movie will be a mix of live-action and animated shots similar to Detective Pikachu, which makes sense considering the source material has both humans and monsters.

The Netflix adaptation of Beyond Good & Evil is still reportedly in early development and hasn't secured a writer just yet, so don't expect a release date any time soon. Letterman is currently the only name attached to the movie's creative team.

Set in the year 2435, Beyond Good & Evil is a single-player action-adventure that tells the story of Jade, a young action reporter investigating her government's toothless defense against a centuries-long alien invasion. Using stealth, platforming, and combat, your goal as part of an underground resistance group is to unearth a suspected conspiracy connecting the dictatorship to the invading alien species.

Letterman made his directorial debut with 2004's Shark Tales, and has gone on to direct Monsters vs Aliens, Gulliver's Travels, and the aforementioned Goosebumps and Detective Pikachu. Having so recently helmed a successful video game adaptation, the director seems an obvious fit for the Beyond Good & Evil movie adaptation.

