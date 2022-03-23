Best Xbox Series X controller 2022 - get a top pad for Xbox gaming this year

Knowing which is the best Xbox Series X controller is a little harder nowadays given the field has filled out and become more varied since the console's launch.

However, expanding your Xbox set up with a new pad is still a nailed-on excellent way to improve your experience and arsenal of Xbox Series X accessories and even your stable of best PC controllers, too.

It goes without saying that with controllers being brilliant wireless beasts nowadays, we are all subject to the whim and longevity of batteries (in some form or another anyway). So having an extra pad purely from a 'one in, one out' policy is just plain sensible. However, adding extra Xbox Series X controllers is another means through which you can personalize your setup through different colors and designs, and now, more so than ever, gain an advantage over competitors through specialist and customizable controllers.

The latter group has expanded massively in the last few years with the likes of Razer, Turtle Beach, and Thrustmaster all coming out to play and offering special pads with fulsome and unique feature sets. These really have become some of the best Xbox Series X controllers money can buy as they go beyond the standard pad's abilities. But they will often cost a bit more.

But remember that due to excellent forward, backward, (and sideways) compatibility, a lot of the best Xbox Series X controllers are also the best Xbox Series S controllers, and the best Xbox One controller, so the value can be brilliant in one of these gamepads.

So, even though Xbox Series X stock (and PS5 stock for that matter) are still a little tricky to come by, purchasing one of the best Xbox Series X controllers going is absolutely one of the best purchases you can get - whether you have your new console yet or not. Below you'll find our top picks for the best Xbox Series X/S controllers available in 2022, and we expect this to grow once more as the year progresses.

The best Xbox Series X/S controllers 2022

(Image credit: Microsoft)

1. Xbox Wireless Controller The best Xbox Series X controller for most people Specifications Wireless: Yes Powered by: AA batteries Battery life: Depends on your AAs/battery packs Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Ebay View at Mighty Ape View at Amazon Reasons to buy + OG quality and reliability + Works both wired and wireless + Native compatibility + Improved feel in the hand Reasons to avoid - Not changed too much from the Xbox One pad - Still uses batteries

All things considered (so to speak), it really is no shock that the best Xbox Series X controller for most people is the genuine console controller that is now the core Xbox pad.

It works smoothly and beautifully via cable or the usual pairing mode, and it's got that excellent performance and comfort by default. It will be very familiar to Xbox One owners from the last generation but there are subtle tweaks that do make it an objectively better controller.

This time around we have USB-C charging which is faster than Micro-USB (if you use a rechargeable pack at least) and there's a 'hybrid' D-pad that takes its cues from a more premium Xbox controller that we'll mention later. A big inclusion is the share button which was missing all of the last generation (while the DualShock 4 had it from the start) - which does exactly what it should, enabling you to take snaps or clips and share media easily.

However, there's an overwhelming reason why this iteration is similar to the previous generation's - if it isn't broken, you don't fix it. And that's why we have a superb Xbox Series X/S controller in the shape of the updated core controller. You cannot go wrong with this one.

Read more: Our impressions of the Xbox Series X controller

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

This is an Xbox Series X controller that punches well above its weight. The Turtle Beach Recon Controller is stacked with features, some of which are only present in more expensive pads - the most noticeable of which is a host of audio options that are available through a dedicated audio bar atop the dashboard button which is something rarely seen on a controller.

These audio options offer a startling array of choices to choose from when plugged in through your controller, and the EQ and settings available are excellent. Turtle Beach's 'superhuman hearing' is particularly great and isolates and amplifies subtle noises that would have otherwise been washed out in the chaos, such as gunfire and footsteps.

Sound aside, however, this is still just a great gamepad to use and this comes from two very interesting features: 'Pro Aim' mode and button remapping. The former is a form of sensitivity reduction that has four different levels of force (the fourth and highest setting restricts stick movement for more precise inputs) and it works surprisingly well. The button remapping available is only on the two rear buttons but is also executed well: both can be programmed to cycle through four different profiles for different configurations of resistance and audio settings. This means that you spend less time desperately wading through the options and have your desired setup for any given in-game moment.

Overall, if you don't mind being attached by a wire, there aren't many that are better value, and better quality wired Xbox Series X controllers.

Read more: Turtle Beach Recon Controller review

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Xbox Elite 2 Controller The best top-of-the-line wireless Xbox Series X controller Specifications Wireless: Yes Powered by: Lithium-ion internal pack Battery life: 30-40 hours Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Ebay View at Amazon View at Kogan.com Reasons to buy + Unparalleled customization + Incredible build quality + Wired or wireless use Reasons to avoid - Requires a healthy investment

You probably knew it was coming but near the top of any best Xbox Series X controller list, you simply have to feature the Elite Series 2 pad. It really is the one to beat for many Xbox (and PC) users, with none bettering its performance and feature set. Naturally, it often demands a price tag to match its premium nature, but we have seen this level out at a new, lower price range which is encouraging (or potentially is heralding the arrival of the Elite Series 3 perhaps...). But anyway, what that means, in reality, is the Elite Series 2 is just more affordable than it has ever been and if you want a premium beast for the new-gen of consoles then this is still the one to beat.

Included are replacement thumbstick heads, a classic cross-design D-pad, and tools to tailor the feel of the controller to your liking - with physical adjustments to almost every part of the controller. Also there's a better, extended 40-hour battery life which represents a good 8-hour bump up from the Xbox Series X gamepad's lifespan between charges.

On the whole, if you can stretch the budget, the Elite 2 justifies its asking price through its premium design and suite of features.

Read more: Xbox Elite 2 controller review

(Image credit: Thrustmaster)

4. Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro The best and most accessible Xbox Series X controller Specifications Wireless: No Powered by: USB Battery life: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at The Gamesmen View at Ebay Reasons to buy + Bigger than average build + Great weight + Different D-pads are viable Reasons to avoid - Always plugged in

Personally my favorite Xbox Series X controller, but that's a very personal take from an accessibility perspective (read more on that in our full Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro review). However, beyond that, this is just a brilliant Series X controller that's very worthy of its price tag as it'll give you more options, features, and customization options than you can swing a bat at.

The main core of the feature set of the eSwap X Pro is its modular design which can be changed to however you prefer - even having three analog sticks if that's your bag, for example. This enables a quick swap from symmetric to asymmetric with a wave of a tool and sets the scene for a great controller build. Elsewhere the rear buttons are excellent and programmable, the actuation of the bumpers and face buttons are satisfying and punchy, and the triggers are excellent.

It's a chunkier pad than most, but I have managed it with smaller hands, and with it being wired you know you're getting the fastest input from your actions possible.

And if you want to top it off with even more customization options, be aware that you can swap out the wing panels, sticks, and D-Pad for different colors and LED parts to bring your pad to life. This is a great controller.

(Image credit: Scuf)

5. Scuf Instinct Pro The best customizable Xbox Series X controller Specifications Wireless: Yes Powered by: Batteries Battery life: Up to 30 hours Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb back buttons + Customize the design yourself + Great overall build-quality Reasons to avoid - So much more expensive than the competition

It's fair enough to be skeptical of the design-it-yourself Scuf Instinct. For starters, it's expensive. Incredibly expensive. But if you can move past that, you'll find a genuinely excellent Xbox Series X controller with the best back buttons we've ever used. These things are a revelation.

Sure, you can mix and match designs ranging from simple color-swaps to golden Japanese Koi art. It also has a satisfyingly ergonomic rubber coating at the front for better grip. Oh, and you can change the shape of the thumbsticks before checkout as well. That's not what stays with you when you boot up a game, though. Rather, it's the savvy back button placement that makes them so easy to activate in the middle of a Destiny firefight or Call of Duty battle. Because they form a shell of sorts around your index finger, all you need to do is press down or lift up to activate them. It's much more intuitive than the other alternatives we've tried - and we've tried more than our fair share.

The trigger locks are right on the money as well. They enable much faster responses than you'd find from the console's standard controller; we're definitely not that quick on the draw in Halo the rest of the time. Even the thumbsticks feel bouncier and more taut than usual.

So, is the result worth the money? Should you buy one instead of the Elite Series 2 - the current gold standard? It's a subjective matter best left in your capable hands, but if you do decide to invest, you'll find a handset at the top of its game.

(Image credit: Razer)

6. Razer Wolverine V2 The best affordable esports Xbox Series X Controller Specifications Wireless : No Powered by: USB Battery life: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Ebay View at The Gamesmen Reasons to buy + Clicky buttons + Rugged feel + Responsive feedback Reasons to avoid - Wire doesn't detach

If a specialist, feature-filled third-party Xbox Series X controller is what you're after but, you don't have the budget to throw money at the situation then the Razer Wolverine V2 is a great candidate for you.

Tweaking and tinkering really is the name of the game with this modular controller; especially for its 'mecha' tactile buttons - which were satisfyingly clicky in our testing - and the adjustable sensitivity of the two analog sticks. It is wired, however, something that may not gel with those looking to sit a decent distance away.

This successfully builds on the initial iteration of the Wolverine from the last console generation, (still a great controller in itself for Xbox consoles), and given the V2's price is not too much more than the MSRP of the standard Xbox gamepad, it's worth a second look if some extra features and button are what you're after.

Read more: best Razer controllers

(Image credit: Nacon)

7. Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller Esports customization for less Specifications Wireless: No Powered by: USB Battery life: N/A Today's best Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller deals AU $174.99 View No price information Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great weight and build quality + Stellar physical tweaking options + Reprogrammable buttons Reasons to avoid - It's not wireless - The software isn't ideal

The Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller is one of the studier gamepads we've had our hands on recently, and it has exceptional build quality and a satisfying weight to it. Its suite of adjustability and customization options (both physically and through software) offers functionality comparable to high-end Esports controllers (like the Xbox Elite 2) for a fraction of their asking price.

You not only benefit from being able to swap out thumbstick heads, or adding or subtracting movement from your analog sticks but there is also the option to restrict trigger feedback, too, which can prove instrumental in certain competitive game genres. On the audio front, it's also nice to see Dolby Atmos present and accounted for, and while your tweaking options are a little on the thin side, the sound that comes through the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller (through all the headsets tested) was suitably impressive.

Read more: Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller review

