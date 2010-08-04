Best & Worst: Tom Cruise

The Film: There’s a very clear theme emerging here, and it’s that Tom and Nic shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near each other when there’s a camera rolling. This bizarrely unsexy oddity still boasts a legion of apologists, from Cruise obsessives to Kubrick-worshipping film students, but the fact is it’s far less than the sum of its parts.



Cruise’s uptight Doctor is too boring to carry the film, whilst Kidman is the more engaging of the two, but barely gets a look in. Meanwhile, the much-hyped sex-scenes are more comical than arousing, with the masked orgy taking things into the realm of farce. It’s like Kubrick has ported over the masquerade scene from The Shining , got rid of some of the clothes and left it at that. The last thing you would expect from a Kubrick-Cruise combo would be tedium, but sadly, that’s exactly what’s on the menu.



Charm or Smarm? Neither, there’s just a void. Has Cruise ever been less sexy?