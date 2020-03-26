Best Fire Stick VPN 2020: unblock shows and movies on your TV

The best Fire Stick VPN could be the difference between watching the shows and movies you want and being stuck without access to your favorite entertainment. Platforms like Netflix will geoblock shows so you can't watch them when away from the country – unless, of course, you have a VPN.

A VPN, or virtual private network, assigns you a new IP address and lets you access the internet via one of its many servers worldwide. This not only keeps you anonymous and secure but also allows you to appear to be somewhere you're not.

You might be away from home on holiday or a business trip and want to catch the latest episode of that favorite show, but Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime won't let you. The service sees you're not in a country where it streams that show, so it blocks you. And you packed your Amazon Fire TV Stick especially!

Fire up your VPN, pick a server that is in your home country, and open up the video service. It'll see you as at home and let you access all your favorite shows and movies like you normally would.

You don't even have to sacrifice speed in many cases meaning even if you're using the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, you can still enjoy eye-melting, high-quality video wherever you are. But of course, if you're rocking an older Fire TV Cube, or other Fire TV dongle, you'll still have the app so you can get online anywhere using these devices too.

Since you're also given a new IP address and all your data is run through private tunnels with encryptions, you can rest easy knowing you're secure and your data is private.

In fact, a VPN is great for more than just streaming. It'll keep your identity and data secure when you connect to potentially threatening open Wi-Fi, like at hotels, coffee shops and airports using your phone or computer.

VPNs have apps for computers, phones, consoles, smart TVs and, of course, the Amazon Fire TV Stick. So to find out which is the best Fire Stick VPN, we've narrowed down the ultimate five for this task so you can pick from one below.

Best Fire Stick VPNs for 2020

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

1: ExpressVPN

Best overall VPN for fast Fire TV Stick

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5 | Minimum term: 30 days

Dedicated Fire Stick app

Super encryption

Fast servers worldwide

Amazing 24/7 live chat customer service

Limited to five devices at once

Express VPN is not only the best VPN for the Fire Stick, it's simply the best VPN. This is thanks to a superb combination of great speeds, tight security and excellent customer service, to name a few top traits. Focusing on the Fire Stick, this VPN offers an Android app that makes installing in on Fire TV devices super simple. You can even navigate it using the device's remote control.

Fire up the app and you get a recommendation for the best connection speed, which is fast in the UK and US. Or pick a location you want and join that server to unblock content in that country. All while enjoying enterprise-level encryption that means you're anonymous and secure.

Should you have any issues, there's a fantastic 24/7 customer service system which you can access via live chat. They can help you find the best server and security protocol to get around geo-restrictions – even for those streaming services which are wise to many other VPNs.

On top of all those features, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can effectively try this for free – with no small print at all.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

2: Surfshark

Best Fire Stick VPN for fast streaming

Number of servers: 1,000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | Minimum term: 30 days

Unlimited device connections

Fast streaming speeds

Decent pricing

Basic apps

Surfshark is a great option for your Fire TV Stick as it offers some of the fastest connection speeds of any VPN. That extends to setup too as there is a dedicated Android app which is easy to find, download and install on your Fire TV device. The app is super minimal meaning it's simple to use and – you guessed it – quick to navigate. From picking a server country to getting going, no time is wasted.

Once up and running you'll be able to enjoy some super fast connections on nearly all the servers that Surfshark operates. That means this is a great option if you're using a Fire TV Stick 4K and want the best quality stream on your big screen.

Surfshark allows you to use it on an unlimited number of devices at the same time. That makes this a great option to use on your phone, computer, tablet, console, router and more, all while still getting access on your Fire TV Stick.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

3: IPVanish

Best Fire Stick VPN for app features

Number of servers: 1,300+ | Server locations: 75+ | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10 | Minimum term: Seven days

Privately owned and managed servers

Dedicated Fire TV app

Excellent speeds

Great customer support

The odd usability issue

IPVanish is a top all-rounder which also has specialisms that help for use with Fire TV Stick. Speeds are excellent with some of the longer distance servers still offering great connections, where a lot of the rivals can suffer lag. The dedicated Fire TV app makes installation simple and in this case, the app will launch automatically. Also automated is IP switching and fast server optimization for all but first-gen Fire Sticks.

There's a no logging policy to keep you anonymous and secure. You get a seven-day money-back guarantee – not as good as the competition but there are several deal options to pick from should you want to go for this VPN.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

4: CyberGhost

Best for free trial on your Fire TV

Number of servers: 5,700+ | Server locations: 110+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7 | Minimum term: One month

Feature rich apps

Decent performance speeds

Simple to use

Few interface issues

CyberGhost is a VPN that offers you a dedicated Fire Stick app on the Amazon Appstore so it's easy to install. The app is also very simple to use making this a great option for anyone new to the world of VPNs. Despite being minimalist, there is a decent level of complexity when it comes to performance security and speed, thanks to a 256-AES encryption and OpenVPN protocols.

This offers one of the best money-back guarantees with a whopping 45-days. Then you can make savings by committing to longer term deals which allow you to get a VPN for a lot less while still being secure and region free on your Fire TV Stick.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

5: NordVPN

Best for double layer security

Number of servers: 5,500+ | Server locations: 55+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6 | Minimum term: One month

Double encryption security

Huge number of servers

Great for Netflix unblocking

Tainted by security breach in the past

NordVPN is a very secure VPN service, on paper, thanks to double-layer encryption that even the military used. That's great if you plan to use your Fire TV Stick abroad on open Wi-Fi connections. It's also ideal if you aren't sure which services you have access to legally, covering you with anonymity, in case you make a mistake. There's also a firm no logging policy so your data isn't stored.

A dedicated app makes this easy to install on your Fire TV Stick. There's a Quick Connect option that will find you the fastest local server if high-quality streaming speeds are what you want. For Netflix, NordVPN offers a list of ideal servers based on the location you want so that you get the best speeds while skirting around geo-restrictions.

