The best 8K TVs for gaming, movies, and entertainment in 2022

If you want the ultimate in UHD resolution, then the best 8K TV - rather than 4K - is going to be where you need to concentrate your attention. An 8K screen has a resolution of 7680 x 4320, which adds up to approximately 33 million pixels. This compares to a 4K TV which has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and around 8.3 million pixels. Positively tiny in comparison!

There is, of course, a catch. Unlike 4K, of which native content can be seen on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer, there’s precious little 8K (OK, let’s round that down to ‘none’) content available. You won't find many, if any, 8K TVs on best gaming TV guides, still, too. Which may leave you to wonder: where’s the benefit?

Actually, there are two key attractions to buying one of the best 8K TVs. Firstly, advanced AI picture processing is able to do an extraordinary job upscaling 4K images to fill the panel. From Sony’s Cognitive Processing technology to Samsung’s Quantum AI 8K processor, via LG’s 8K capable Alpha 9 silicon, the picture quality available on these panels is jaw-dropping. Secondly, you’ll enjoy that warm fuzzy ‘early adopter’ feeling.

Many of the best 8K TVs also support 4K 120fps playback, with advanced game-centric functionality. Both LG and Samsung TVs have dedicated user interfaces for gamers, with easy access to modes, while Sony’s Z9J flagship is rated Perfect for PlayStation. It won't be long until 8K panels become some of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

So, could your next TV purchase be an 8K model? Read on to discover if those extra pixels add up, and are worth combining with a PS5 or Xbox Series X...

The best 8K TVs in 2022

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung QN900A The best 8K TV in the world right now Specifications Sizes: 65-, 75-, and 85-inch (QE65QN900A, QE75QN900A, QE85QN900A) Display type: Mini-LED Neo QLED Refresh rate : 120Hz HDR: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG VRR: Yes HDMI 2.1: Yes Reasons to buy + Mini LED backlight + High Frame Rate support + Object Tracking Sound Pro Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision support - One Connect box isn’t for everyone

Samsung’s QN900A is undoubtedly a fabulous 8K flagship screen - and while probably the best 8K TV going, is also one of the very best QLED TVs going too. Behind the glass is the brand’s powerful Quantum Matrix processor, able to upscale 4K to something very close to 8K resolution.

This Neo QLED set also uses an advanced Mini LED backlight, capable of greater precision than a conventional full-array backlight. HDR support covers regular HDR10 and HLG, along with HDR10+. However, there’s no room for Dolby Vision though, which will disappoint both film fans (it’s the standard HDR offering on Netflix and Disney+) and Xbox owners. The TV's audio is above average, courtesy of Object Tracking Sound Pro. The QN900 actually has ten speakers built into its slim frame. There’s no OTS support for Dolby Atmos though.

The set looks the business, thanks to its ultra-slim Infinity Design, with an ‘invisible’ bezel - basically, the panel is all picture. One consequence of this is the use of a One Connect box; you’ll connect all your consoles, TV boxes, and whatnot, into the One Connect box, which then, in turn, uses a single cable to feed the TV. Neat.

Smart functionality is via Tizen, here in its 2021 guise. Expect all the usual streaming services, along with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby voice assistants.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG QNED99 The best LG 8K TV Specifications Sizes: 65-, 75-, and 86-inch (65QNED996, 75QNED996, 86QNED996) Display type: QNED Refresh rate : 120Hz HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ VRR: Yes HDMI 2.1: Yes Reasons to buy + Quantum Dot colour vibrancy + High Frame Rate 120Hz compatible + Game Optimizer interface Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support

Combining a Mini LED backlight with Quantum Dot colour filter, LG’s Nanocell range-topper offers impressive 8K and 4K performance that won’t break the bank, and offers something slightly different from LG than its oft-seen big hitters on the internet's best OLED TV guides.

Gaming support is excellent, courtesy of the brand’s Game Optimizer interface, a dedicated UI that offers quick access to dedicated gaming presets and VRR settings - G-Sync is also supported here. The ports will have you covered for gaming too, as all HDMI inputs are v2.1, with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC.

The picture quality is outstanding. The 86-inch version of this screen boasts approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs, with some 2,500 unique dimming zones, which means a high degree of accuracy when it comes to HDR handling and contrast. Picture parameters are managed by an Alpha 9 Gen 4 8K processor, complete with various AI tuning tricks, like AI Picture Pro and AI Sound pro. HDR support is good but not comprehensive (there’s no HDR10+, but we do get LG’s own HDR 10 Pro mode), however, there is Dolby Vision IQ, which is able to automatically adjust to ambient room lighting conditions.

The set also has Dolby Atmos, and it is worth partnering with a compatible gaming sound system. There’s even the option of adding Bluetooth rear speakers, for a full, cinema-style experience.

And you'll also have your smart TV needs covered by the LG webOS platform, which means you’ll get a full complement of top-notch streaming services (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Now TV, Britbox, and Apple TV). There’s also a smart hub Thin Q interface, which works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung QN800A A top-tier 8K TV for less than you think Specifications Sizes: 55-, 65-, and 75- (QE55QN800A, QE65QN800A, QE75QN800A) Display type: Mini -LED Neo QLED Refresh rate : 120Hz HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG VRR: Yes HDMI 2.1: Yes Reasons to buy + Brilliant Mini LED backlight + Game Bar interface + High Frame Rate support Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision support

Samsung’s 2021 NeoQLED range gave us a few screens worthy of the best 8K TV mantle and the QN800 is certainly worth the premium over its 4K Neo QLED equivalent. Built around the brand’s Neo Quantum 8K processor, it offers crisp HDR handling with punchy contrast. HDR support covers HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+, although Samsung doesn’t support Dolby Vision. Smart TV coverage is strong, with all the key streaming service apps and players.

The QN800 uses Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound + system, which features multiple speakers for a greater sense of realism. If you partner the set with a compatible Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar, you’ll end up with a wall of sound as both components work together.

The QN800 boasts 1.5x more lighting zones than regular Quantum Matrix technology, while image clarity gets a helping hand with wide viewing angle technology. This model also utilises Samsung’s One Connect box, a function junction where you connect all your sources.

Gamers also benefit from Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo mode; this doubles the refresh speed of any 60Hz console source, to deliver 120Hz motion playback. The set is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. This set also has a unique trick in its big TV arsenal for gamers: an UltraWide Game View mode, which lets you display images in a 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratio. It’s accessed via the brand's Game Bar, which also lets you check on input lag and connected peripherals, aspect ratios, and input lag.

Overall, a beast of an 8K set.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony Z9J Super-size your best 8K TV search with this sublime giant Specifications Sizes: 75-, and 85-inch (XR-75Z9J, XR-85Z9J - XR75Z9J, XR85Z9J) Display type: LED Refresh rate : 120Hz HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG VRR: Yes HDMI 2.1: Yes Reasons to buy + Perfect for PlayStation status + Cognitive Intelligence processor + High Frame Rate support Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support - No dedicated Game Control Interface

This beautiful Bravia set is one of the very best 8K TVs and that is in no small part due to its Cognitive Intelligence AI processing engine. The clever idea is that it’s able to replicate the way you see and hear, by concentrating on natural focal points in the image. AI divides the screen into zones and detects the appropriate ‘focal point’ - and that’s where it focuses its image processing. Audio also gets a boost courtesy of these Cognitive smarts, as it analyses where the sound position is within a signal to better match what’s on the screen.

Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated gaming interface, although the set is rated as Perfect for PlayStation by Sony, and includes an Auto HDR Tone Mapping feature that ensures the screen will optimise for the console’s HDR output. There’s also support for 4K 120fps playback, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and eARC.

The set uses the Google TV smart platform, which ensures all key streaming apps are on board and also boasts Bravia Core, a Sony-specific streaming service that uses Pure Stream technology, to stream up to 80Mbps. It talks to Google Assistant, too. Nice.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG NANO96 The best entry-level 8K TV in the UK Specifications Sizes: 55-, 65- , 75- and 85inches (QE55QN95A, QE65QN95A, QE75QN95A, QE85QN95A) Display type: LED Refresh rate : 60Hz HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG VRR: Yes HDMI 2.1: Yes Reasons to buy + Revolutionary Mini-LED backlight + Game Bar mode + Four HDMI 2.1 ports Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Atmos

This Nanocell 8K screen may not use Mini LED technology, but it does have a full array backlight, which goes some way to ensuring good black level control. The key difference between this model and its QNED sibling is that it’s a 60Hz panel, so there’s no support for 120fps gameplay. Differences in panel technology aside, there’s not a lot more that separates this model from its QNED stablemate.

Going some ways to compensate for that, LG’s Game Optimizer is on hand to fine-tune your gaming experience, with a one-stop shop for game presets, VRR, and frame rate options. There’s GSync VRR, as well as ALLM and eARC, and it uses the same Alpha 9 Gen 4 8K processor, with assorted AI enhancements to make the best of content. HDR format support covers Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, and HLG.

The smart platform is webOS with Thin Q AI functionality, so no shortage of streaming apps, and catch-up TV, and the set also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and is also Dolby Atmos-enabled and will work with optional Bluetooth stereo or rear speakers.

Note: This TV is not available currently in the USA; it is a UK/EU model.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung QN700A Advanced Mini LED 8K screen uses a Lite 8K image processor Specifications Sizes: 55-, 65-,75-inch (QE55QN700A, QE65QN700A,QE75QN700A) Display type: Mini-LED Neo QLED Refresh rate : 120Hz HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ VRR: Yes HDMI 2.1: Yes Reasons to buy + Mini LED picture brightness + High Frame Rate HDMI + Samsung Game Bar interface + Good value Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision support - Lite version of Neo Quantum 8K processor

The only significant difference between the Samsung QN700A and QN800A models is the choice of processor employed. This cheaper model uses the Lite version of the brand’s Neo Quantum 8K processor, but it’s still AI-enhanced, so you shouldn’t feel too short-changed at all. This exchange means that the QN700A can often be the best 8K TV for unbridled value too.

Features and functionality are largely the same as other models in the Samsung range. The set boasts Motion Xcelerator Turbo, for silky-smooth gameplay with reduced motion artefacts, with HDR support covering HDR10+, but (predictably) not Dolby Vision. The QN700 uses the same Tizen smart platform as the rest of Samsung’s Mini LED range. It also has the brand’s Game Bar interface, which lets you choose input lag mode, aspect ratios, and game presets.

The screen also looks the business, thanks to its Infinity One Design. Like its more expensive stablemates, it comes with a One Connect box that handles all connectivity. Audio is via Object Tracking Sound Plus. The TV actually has eight speakers built-in around the frame, which should deliver enough movement and weight to make an additional soundbar redundant - but one of the best gaming headsets will never be able to beaten by a TV (we think).

Note: This is a UK/EU model only right now, and not available in the USA.

Want to check out some of the latest TV deals at the best retailers? These stores often have some excellent sales running:

USA: Amazon | Dell | Best Buy | Walmart | Newegg

UK: Amazon | Currys | Very | Argos | AO

If you prefer your screens enormously big, then check out the best 4K projector and best projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X.