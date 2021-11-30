EastEnders and Fleabag can finally be watched on your PS5 as BBC iPlayer app is now available

The PS5 has finally received a BBC iPlayer app, a year after the console was originally launched.

Although the BBC streaming app is available on over fifteen thousand devices - including the Xbox Series X - only today has the broadcasting company released a BBC iPlayer app for the PS5 . Meaning those with access to the app will be able to watch the likes of Doctor Who, Fleabag, EastEnders, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK on their PlayStation console.

In a statement released to announce the new app, head of product at iPlayer Neil Hall said that: "We’re always working to make iPlayer available across as many platforms as we can, and we’re delighted to add the PS5 to the 15,000+ devices where BBC iPlayer is already available."

In order to download the BBC iPlayer app, PS5 owners just need to head to the PlayStation store and go to the Media tab to find the streaming service. Alternatively, you can also just search for it on the PlayStation store where it’ll be added to your PS5’s home screen once it has been downloaded. You will need to set up an account to use it though.

This is the latest of many streaming services now available on the next-gen PlayStation console following in the footsteps of HBO Max which launched its PS5 app at the end of last year , as well as the usual apps such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Apple TV, YouTube, and more.