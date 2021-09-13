Bayonetta voice actor casts doubt on her future with the franchise

Bayonetta 3 is coming along well according to its developers, though the voice actress behind the head witch in charge has cast some doubt on her future with the franchise.

As spotted by NintendoLife , Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has been sending some cryptic Tweets about her future in the role, telling one fan they "might have to" get used to the concept of Bayonetta without her voice . When another fan pressed her on what that meant, Taylor responded "she's not at liberty to say."



Platinum Games first revealed Bayonetta 3 back in 2017, but we've seen little of the project since then. Nintendo, which is publishing Bayonetta 3, made a rare break from its usual carefully regimented rollout of announcements to confirm "it's progressing well" back in June. Now the developers themselves have given an update on Bayonetta 3's status in an interview with VGC.

"As much as everyone is clamouring to see it, we are really, really waiting to release it too,” series creator Hideki Kamiya said. “Everyone who is working on the project is of course very proud of what we’re doing and wants everyone to see what we’re doing."

Kamiya added that Platinum is "waiting for the day when we can show it," which makes it sound like the development team is just waiting for Nintendo's go-ahead to get Bayonetta 3 back into the spotlight. On the other hand, we can't be sure the voice of Bayonetta herself will be reprising her role when the game does return.

Taylor has voiced Bayonetta in the character's every English-language appearance thus far, and it would be a big change for the series to go on without her.