Batwoman Luke Fox actor writes his character for DC comic book story in June

Actor Camrus Johnson, AKA Luke Fox on the CW's Batwoman series, is crossing to the DC comic book universe as the writer of an "action-packed" Luke Fox story for June's Batman: Urban Legends #4, the latest issue in the new anthology series.

Batman: Urban Legends #4 main cover by Jorge Molina (Image credit: DC)

The story will be drawn by Marcus To and Eber Ferriera.

In comic books, Lucius Fox's son Luke, the sometimes Batwing, is not to be confused with his brother Tim Fox, the Next Batman of DC Future State.

Batman: Urban Legends #4 goes on sale June 8.

Johnson - who is also an Oscar-nominated director of the animated short film Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad - will be the second actor on a DCTV CW series to write a comic book story featuring the character they play in a June anthology title.

Supergirl's Nicole Maines, who plays trans woman superhero Nia Nal/Dreamer, will pen the DC comic book debut of Dreamer for DC Pride #1, an anthology special celebrating LGBTQIA+ characters.

Batman: Urban Legends #4 variant cover by Dustin Nguyen (Image credit: DC)

DC readers may also recall the CW's new Batwoman for series two - Ryan Wilder (played by actor Javicia Leslie) - made her surprise DC comic book debut in Batgirl #50 .

Other stories in Batman: Urban Legends #4 include:

The penultimate chapter of the Grifter story by Matthew Rosenberg and Ryan Benjamin that guest stars the Man of Steel.

"Grifter's walking a deadly line between Lucius Fox and HALO's plan," reads DC's description. "…can he survive the endgame? Oh, and yeah, now Superman is after him!"

The third story is a continuation of a Batman-Red Hood story by Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows featuring a classic Batman villain.

"As old wounds threaten to Sabotage Batman and Red Hood's investigation into the Cheerdrop drug turning Gotham City upside down they run afoul of Gotham's coldest criminal Mr. Freeze! And the force behind the Cheerdrops will be banking on the former dynamic duo's demise…"

Batman: Urban Legends #4 variant cover by Irvin Rodrigues (Image credit: DC)

And finally, the fourth story stars Tim Drake, by the writer of Future State's Robin Eternal, Meghan Fitzmartin along with artist Belén Ortega.

"Tim Drake has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose," reads DC's description. "But what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as 'The Chaos Monster' will Tim be able to get to the root of the kidnappings or will he fall prey to them?

Artist Jorge Molina provides the cover along with and variant covers by Dustin Nguyen and Irvin Rodrigues.

