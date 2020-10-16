Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunner beats the game in 7 minutes

Baldur's Gate 3 features a lot of content, but that hasn't stopped one player from speedrunning the main story in seven minutes.

Professor Palmer uploaded the video seen just below to their YouTube channel yesterday on October 15, claiming the world record for speedrunning Baldur's Gate 3 in early access. In all, Palmer speedruns the game's first act in seven minutes flat, skipping dialog, cutscenes, and all combat encounters as they race to the end.

Palmer explained to Kotaku that the entire process took well over 200 attempts to get just right. By using the Jump Transmutation spell, he's able to skip huge swaths of the game's map in 30-foot jumps, actually skipping all combat in Baldur's Gate 3's first act.

As you can see in the video above, Palmer skips all combat, dialog, and XP gains throughout the speedrun. As such, they actually finish the game's first act having gained literally nothing, still being at level one by the time they hit the end.

Going forward, Palmer plans to adapt his speedrunning process as Baldur's Gate 3 expands throughout early access. Only one of the three planned Acts is out right now, so it's fair to say he's got a lot of work to do whenever developer Larian ends up releasing the other parts of their game.

If you're trying to get your experience with Larian's new game to be as streamlined as possible like Professor Palmer, check out our Baldur's Gate 3 tips guide for some key information.