Baldur's Gate 3 early access release date now set for late September

Baldur's Gate 3 will go into early access on September 30, developer Larian Studios announced today.

Baldur's Gate 3 was originally meant to enter early access in August 2020, but as we previously reported , was slightly delayed last month. In addition to a new date, today's stream also debuted an extended opening cinematic and some new gameplay, while announcing that the early access version of the game will include 20 hours of content. Check out the complete Panel from Hell stream below.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke said the team is focusing on optimization for Baldur's Gate 3 : "The game is coming out for both PC and Stadia, and we want to get the minimum specs fairly low so that a lot of people can start fooling around with it. Every single time that you optimize something, it's only then that you discover what the next thing is that you have to optimize. But it's looking okay, and I'm an optimist by nature and I hope that everything's gonna work out.”

The early access version of Baldur's Gate 3 will take you through early Hell stages, the mortal realm, and more throughout its 20 hours of content, and there will be several race and class options available. Check out the complete Panel from Hell above for details on how the game ties into the Dungeons and Dragons universe and what else you can expect from the early access version on September 30.