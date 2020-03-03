BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominations are in: Control, Death Stranding, and Disco Elysium dominate

The BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominee list has been released ahead of the awards show on April 2. The awards celebrate the "very best in games" of the past year, with some of the biggest recent games in the line-up. With all sorts of different categories highlighting the variety of different achievements in the world of video games, there are some truly wonderful releases that could go home with a BAFTA trophy next month.
And the awards show is going to be a big one for Hideo Kojima. Not only is Death Stranding nominated in several categories, but BAFTA is awarding Kojima with the Fellowship award, BAFTA's highest individual honour. Other recipients of this particular award include the likes of Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, Doublefine founder Tim Schafer, and Valve's co-founder Gabe Newell, to name a few.
In last year's awards, God of War took home the coveted Best Game award, with other winners including Fortnite for Evolving Game, Florence for Mobile Game, and Nintendo Labo took home two awards for Family Game and Game Innovation.
There are some fantastic games nominated this year, and each category offers some tough competition. Without further ado, here's every game nominated in the BAFTA 2020 Game Awards:
Best Game
- Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - Next Level Games / Nintendo
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware / Activision
- Untitled Goose Game - House House / Panic
British Game
- Dirt Rally 2.0 – Codemasters
- Heaven's Vault – inkle
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword / Double Fine Presents
- Observation - No Code / Devolver Digital
- Planet Zoo - Frontier Developments
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - The Creative Assembly / SEGA
Debut Game
- Ape Out - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy /Devolver Digital
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Katana Zero - Askiisoft / Devolver Digital
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword / Double Fine Presents
- Manifold Garden - William Chyr Studio
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2 – Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers – Square Enix
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- No Man's Sky: Beyond - Hello Games
- Path of Exile - Grinding Gear Games
Family
- Concrete Genie – Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword / Double Fine Presents
- Luigi's Mansio 3 - Next Level Games / Nintendo
- Untitled Goose Game - House House / Panic
- Vacation Simulator - Owlchemy Labs
- Wattam – Funomena / Annapurna Interactive
Games Beyond Entertainment
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis / 2K
- Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Kind Words (Lofi Beats to Chill to) - Popcannibal
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix
- Neo Cab - Chance Agency / Fellow Traveller Games
- Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo
Game Design
- Baba Is You - Hempuli Oy
- Control – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware / Activision
- Wattam – Funomena / Annapurna Interactive
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software / 2K
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward / Activision
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - Next Level Games / Nintendo
- Tick Tock: A Tale For Two - Other Tales Interactive
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Music
- Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
- Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/ Annapurna Interactive
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening – Grezzo / Nintendo
- Wattam – Funomena / Annapurna Interactive
Narrative
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Outer Worlds - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
EE Mobile Game of the Year
- Assemble With Care - Ustwo
- Call of Duty: Mobile - Timi Studios/Activision
- Dead Man's Phone - Electric Noir Studios
- Pokemon Go - The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- Tangle Tower - SFB Games
- What the Golf? - Triband
Performer in a Leading Role
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Perfomer in a Supporting Role
- Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Metro Exodus - 4A Games/Deep Silver
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium - ZA/UM
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out - Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Untitled Goose Game - House House/Panic