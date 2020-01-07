The BAFTA 2020 nominations list in full

The BAFTA 2020 nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the pack with 11 nominations. In a close joint-second place are The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with 10 each.

Golden Globe winner 1917 also scooped nine nominations, while Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi's "hate satire" about an imaginary Hitler – managed six nominations. Little Women, Marriage Story, and (to some surprise) The Two Popes all picked up five nominations.

Already, the nominations list has caused controversy among British critics on Twitter, with many pointing out that the acting categories are dominated by all-white nominees despite Golden Globe nominees Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, and Cynthia Erivo all being potentially in the running. There's also been contention around the directing category, which once again was all-male – Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) all missed out on the category.

Read the full list of Bafta 2020 nominees below.

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You Ken

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama, Waad Al-kateab (Director/producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/director)*

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Original Screenplay

Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony Mccarten)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Original Score

1917 – Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino

Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production Design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy – Jany Temime

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Makeup & Hair

1917 – Naomi Donne

Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

The Trap

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward