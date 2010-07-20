Awesome Metroid: Other M documentary translated

Nintendo and Tecmo Koei put out an awesome 16-minute-long documentary on the making of Metroid: Other M in Japan last week, and obsessed fans have gone to the trouble of translating the whole thing for our western brains.

The two videos below feature Tecmo's Yosuke Hayashi and Metroid creator Yoshio Sakamoto, who speak over a ton of gameplay footage from the brilliant-looking collaboration project, which'll be out in the UK on Wii on September 3, and August 31 in the US.

Put your reading specs on and check these videos out.

Part One:



Part Two:



If you don't see the subtitles, make sure closed captioning is enabled in the YouTube players (roll over the arrow in the lower right corner to display the option).

