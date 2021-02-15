Avoid the incoming Disney Plus price increase with these deals

A Disney Plus price increase is coming into effect very soon, so you're running out of time to grab a cheap offer or extend your existing membership for less. New subscribers in the UK will have to pay more as of February 23, and US costs are going up from March 26. So we've listed a few deals below to help you get ahead.

For UK readers, the cheapest way of getting involved in Disney Plus would be grabbing the current standard rate of £5.99 per month. So long as you pick it up before February 23, this price will stay in place until August 2021 (at which point it'll rise to £7.99p/m for all members, no matter what package they're on). However, the best-value offer would be the £59.99 one-off payment for a full year as the annual cost is jumping to £79.90 at the end of February, so why not save £20 today?

As for the US, the cost of Disney Plus is rising for everyone as of March 26 2021. Due to the new monthly cost being $7.99 - and the yearly fee becoming $79.99 - it's well worth picking up one year for $69.99 while you still can. Similarly, the US bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will also be going up by one dollar to $13.99 per month or $19.99p/m for Hulu without ads, so getting it now helps you save a little bit of cash.

For now, anyway; it's unclear whether the current US prices are going to be honored for existing members until August like they are for the UK, Canada, and Australia. Indeed, the official help page simply states that "existing monthly customers will continue to be charged the current lower price for all monthly recurring payments that occur before 23 August" without being specific about which customers it's referring to. As such, we wouldn't recommend banking on a grace period.

Wondering why Disney Plus is going up in cost already? It's all to fund an avalanche of original content we'll be getting on the service over the next- few years, including new Marvel and Star Wars shows. In addition, the UK, Canada, and Australia are getting boatloads of more mature content (ranging from Family Guy to How I Met Your Mother) at the end of February via the 'Star' channel. The long and short of it is that we win - the lack of grown-up dramas was one of the major downsides we noted in our Disney Plus review.

With the Disney Plus price increase approaching fast, it might be a good idea to renew now and save yourself some money along the way. To get you started, we've listed the current Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals below.

Disney Plus deals - US

Disney Plus (monthly) | $6.99 per month

A normal month of Disney Plus weighs in at $6.99 in the United States right now. It'll be increasing to $7.99p/m for new subscribers as of March 26. Disney Plus (one year) | $69.99 one-off payment

Want to get maximum value for money before the Disney Plus price increase? This is the offer you need. Besides saving you $14 overall compared to a year of monthly subs, it's $10 less than the new annual price of $79.99. Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus | $12.99 per month

In our opinion, this is the best Disney Plus deal out there right now. It gets you the family-friendly Disney Plus to go with mature dramas via Hulu and a wealth of sports through ESPN Plus. Its cost will be increasing to $13.99p/m as of March 26. Disney Plus, Hulu (no ads), ESPN Plus | $18.99 per month

This is exactly the same offer as the one above, but with one key difference - it avoids ads on Hulu. However, you'll need to move now to take advantage of the lower price; it's going up to $19.99p/m in March. Disney Plus gift card (one year) | $69.99 at Disney Plus

Want to give Disney Plus to someone else? This is the offer you want. We haven't heard about its price going up yet, but we imagine it'll increase to $79.99 during March. Either way, just remember that it can only be redeemed by new subscribers.

View Deal

Disney Plus deals - Canada

Disney Plus (monthly) | $8.99 per month

Want Disney Plus in Canada? This offer is the cheapest one going, but it'll be going up to $11.99 per month as of February 23 for new subscribers and August for existing members. Disney Plus (one year) | $89.99 one-off payment

If you want to get the best-value deal, this annual membership is a no-brainer. The current discount saves you $16 compared to the monthly Disney Plus price, and it'll be going up to $119.99 before long.

View Deal

Disney Plus deals - UK

Disney Plus (monthly) | £5.99 per month

Pick up this monthly membership before 23 February and you won't see a price increase until August. As of 23 August, the cost jumps to £7.99 per month. Disney Plus (one year) | £59.99 one-off payment

The current annual offer saves you around £12 compared to paying month by month, and it's £20 less than the increased cost of £79.90 that's coming into play this February 23. Disney Plus gift card (one year) | £59.99 at Disney Plus

Looking to get a present for the Disney fan in your life? This gift card is the one to go for. We're not sure if the cost will be going up in February, but it probably will - we suspect it'll match the £79.90 yearly price. However, bear in mind that it can only be redeemed by new subscribers.

View Deal

Disney Plus deals - Australia

Disney Plus (monthly) | $8.99 per month

Look out Australia, a normal month of Disney Plus will be increasing to $11.99 as of February 23. Invest before then and you can avoid paying more until August Disney Plus (one year) | $89.99 one-off payment

Another price increase is the yearly Australian membership for Disney Plus; it's going up to $119.99 from February 23 for new subscribers, so get it for less now while you can.

View Deal

Considering giving Disney Plus to family or a loved one? If they haven't subscribed before, a Disney Plus gift card is probably your best bet. Looking for some other streaming service offers? Be sure to take a look at our guides to the best HBO Max prices, Fubo TV costs, and Peacock TV costs.