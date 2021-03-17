Avengers/Spider-Man, Street Fighter, Star Wars, more Free Comic Book Day Silver titles announced

Following the announcement of Free Comic Book Day 2021's core 'Gold' level titles, 38 additional titles - the 'silver' titles - have also been announced.



These new titles are coming from the likes of Valiant Entertainment, Dynamite Entertainment, Kodansha, Image Comics, Titan Comics, and even Marvel Comics with a second title after the already announced 'Golden' Hulk/Venom one-shot.

Here's the full list:

Avengers/ Spider-Man #1 (Marvel Comics)

(Marvel Comics) Star Wars: The High Republic – Edge Of Balance/ Star Wars: Guardians Of The Whills (Viz Media)

(Viz Media) Avatar: The Last Airbender/ The Legend Of Korra (Dark Horse Comics)

(Dark Horse Comics) Life Is Strange (Titan Comics)

(Titan Comics) Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary (IDW Publishing)

(IDW Publishing) Street Fighter: Back To School Special #1 (Udon Entertainment)

(Udon Entertainment) Valiant Uprising (Valiant Entertainment)

(Valiant Entertainment) Just Beyond (Boom! Studios)

(Boom! Studios) The Boys: Herogasm #1 (Dynamite Entertainment)

(Dynamite Entertainment) 10 Tons Of Fun (10 Tons Press)

(10 Tons Press) Space Pirate Captain Harlock (Ablaze)

(Ablaze) Trese: Unreported Murders (Ablaze)

(Ablaze) World Of Zorro #1 (American Mythology Productions)

(American Mythology Productions) Black/ Calexit (Black Mask Studios)

(Black Mask Studios) Trailer Park Boys (Devil's Due Comics)

(Devil's Due Comics) Vampirella #1 (Dynamite Entertainment)

(Dynamite Entertainment) Red Room (Fantagraphics Books)

(Fantagraphics Books) The Overstreet Guide To Collecting Comics (Gemstone Publishing)

(Gemstone Publishing) Allergic (Graphix)

(Graphix) The Resistance: Uprising #1 (Artists, Writers & Artisans)

(Artists, Writers & Artisans) The Adventures Of The Bailey School Kids #1: Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots (Graphix)

(Graphix) Stray Dogs (Image Comics)

(Image Comics) Rent-a-(Really Shy!)-girlfriend Exclusive Preview (Kodansha Comics)

(Kodansha Comics) Bountiful Garden #1 (Mad Cave Studios)

(Mad Cave Studios) Dungeon Is Back! (NBM Publishing)

(NBM Publishing) Oni Press Summer Celebration (Oni Lion Forge Publishing)

(Oni Lion Forge Publishing) The School For Extraterrestrial Girls (Papercutz)

(Papercutz) The Smurfs Tales (Papercutz)

(Papercutz) All Star Judge Dredd (Rebellion)

(Rebellion) White Ash (Scout Comics)

(Scout Comics) Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown Up Nothing (Silver Sprocket)

(Silver Sprocket) Gloomhaven: A Hole In The Wall (Source Point Press)

(Source Point Press) On Tyranny Graphic Edition (Ten Speed Press)

(Ten Speed Press) The Unfinished Corner (Vault Comics)

(Vault Comics) Vampire: The Masquerade (Vault Comics)

(Vault Comics) The Last Kids On Earth: Thrilling Tales From The Treehouse (Viking Young Readers)

(Viking Young Readers) Kyle's Little Sister (Yen Press)

(Yen Press) Solo Leveling (Yen Press)

And a gallery of all 38 covers:

Image 1 of 37 (Image credit: Yen Press) Image 2 of 37 (Image credit: Viz Media) Image 3 of 37 (Image credit: Viking Kids) Image 4 of 37 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 37 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 37 (Image credit: Valiant Comics) Image 7 of 37 (Image credit: Udon) Image 8 of 37 (Image credit: Titan Comics) Image 9 of 37 (Image credit: Ten Speed Press) Image 10 of 37 (Image credit: Source Point Press) Image 11 of 37 (Image credit: Silver Sprocket) Image 12 of 37 (Image credit: Scout Comics) Image 13 of 37 (Image credit: Rebellion) Image 14 of 37 (Image credit: Papercutz) Image 15 of 37 (Image credit: Papercutz) Image 16 of 37 (Image credit: Oni Press) Image 17 of 37 (Image credit: NBM Publishing) Image 18 of 37 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 19 of 37 (Image credit: Mad Cave) Image 20 of 37 (Image credit: Kodansha) Image 21 of 37 (Image credit: Yen Press) Image 22 of 37 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 23 of 37 (Image credit: IDW) Image 24 of 37 (Image credit: Scholastic Graphix) Image 25 of 37 (Image credit: Scholastic Graphix) Image 26 of 37 (Image credit: Gemstone) Image 27 of 37 (Image credit: Fantagraphics) Image 28 of 37 (Image credit: Dynamite Entertainment) Image 29 of 37 (Image credit: Dynamite Entertainment) Image 30 of 37 (Image credit: Devil's Due) Image 31 of 37 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Image 32 of 37 (Image credit: Black Mask) Image 33 of 37 (Image credit: AWA) Image 34 of 37 (Image credit: American Mythology Productions) Image 35 of 37 (Image credit: Ablaze Comics) Image 36 of 37 (Image credit: Ablaze Comics) Image 37 of 37 (Image credit: Ten Ton Comics)

Marvel adds a second title in addition to its Gold level Hulk/Venom #1, announcing the Silver level Avengers/Spider-Man #1, which brings together two of Marvel's top franchises. Spider-Man and the Avengers are regular FCBD stars for Marvel and have co-headlined FCBD books in previous years.

Also notable is the continued absence of DC titles from any Free Comic Book Day plans. In previous years, DC has been a Gold level sponsor of the event, however DC's split with Diamond in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic may have complicated DC's plans to join Free Comic Book Day 2021, as Diamond distributes the planned FCBD releases. DC previously announced plans to participate in FCBD, and has not publicly rescinded that announcement.

"Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience, and with this year being our 20th anniversary, we hope it will be the best yet!" said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. "The variety of this year's comic book selection is really exciting! There's something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious. We know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating everyone to a day of fun and discovery, so we hope fans will be able to safely visit their comic shops to celebrate!"

Free Comic Book Day traditionally occurs the first Saturday in May, often coinciding with a major Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Black Widow is set for an early May debut, but due to COVID-19 the organizers of FCBD have decided to push this in-person event back to August 14. These free comic books will be available (while supplies last) at participating comic book shops - and be exclusive to these comic shops, meaning no bookstores or digital release for the time being.

If giving away comic books is your thing, why not check out our comic book gift guide for the fan in your life?