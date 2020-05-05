Assassin's Creed Valhalla will let you visit famous UK landmark Stonehenge

Assassin's Creed Valhalla 's creative director Ashraf Ismail has confirmed you'll be able to visit Stonehenge in the shoes of Viking assassin Eivor.

As spotted by VG247, Ismail responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if we'll be able to go to Stonehenge in the upcoming adventure. After the first cinematic trailer debuted last week with our first look at the Viking action, we also learned that Valhalla is set in both Norway and England, but for the majority of your journey as Eivor, you'll be in the UK. Spread across four different kingdoms in the 9th Century, you'll be able to explore major cities such as London, Winchester, and York .

oh, can you ever! pic.twitter.com/y4lJoayK9XMay 3, 2020

As one of the most famous prehistoric monuments in the UK, it's exciting to see we'll be able to visit it during the Dark Ages, and perhaps get closer to it than we can in reality. As it is such a famous landmark, I have to wonder if it will factor into the story, and if you'll be able to climb up it in classic Assassin's Creed style. Just like the famous statues and buildings in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and the pyramids in Assassin's Creed Origins, I can just imagine it could be the spot of some significance.

We've learned a wealth of information about Valhalla over the past week, with confirmation that you'll be able to play as a man or woman , it's being worked on by 15 different studios , and is set to release Holiday 2020 on Xbox Series X and PS5 as well as current consoles.

The first gameplay of Valhalla is set to be shown during the upcoming Xbox Series X stream , where we'll also be seeing other global developers showcase gameplay on the next-gen console.