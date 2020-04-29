Assassin's Creed: Valhalla confirmed, full reveal coming April 30

The Assassin's Creed: Valhalla teaser stream which aired basically all day today concluded with another teaser for tomorrow, and it looks like this is the big one. Ubisoft will hold a full-fat reveal event for the upcoming game on Thursday, April 30 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BT / 5pm CET.

Today's stream was essentially a timelapse for a piece of art (made by reputable illustrator BossLogic) illustrating the game's themes, and while it was extremely long and threadbare, it did confirm and highlight a few key things. Most importantly, we got a name for the thing. And as the rumor mill has suggested for what feels like years now, the next Assassin's Creed game is indeed about Vikings. The art shown on the stream features Viking ships, axes, and most importantly, beards, so put on your hardest helmet and prepare to plunder.

Speaking of Viking ships: the prominence of the vessels on the left side of the art could suggest that this Viking Assassin's Creed will revisit the sailing gameplay which really got its start in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. Assassin's Creed never totally abandoned sailing, but it hasn't gone full sea-legs since Black Flag. Vikings are synonymous with sailing and seaside raids - just ask the destroyed castle in the stream art - so this would be the perfect opportunity for the series to return to the deep sea with a focus on naval combat.

One final factoid surfaced near the end of the stream with the arrival of a raven, which also seems to be the basis for the crest of whatever clan of Vikings our protagonist belongs to. That's pretty much all we know at this point, though, and some of that is speculation anyway. We'll have to wait until tomorrow before coming to any hard conclusions about the next Assassin's Creed, but it's still exciting to know another entry is on the way. Perhaps a Viking theme will produce a worthy follow-up to Odyssey's Grecian escapades.

