Assassin’s Creed Valhalla player finds cruel trick to play on Hytham during first leap of faith

An Assassin’s Creed Valhalla player has discovered an easter egg in-game which causes Hytham to panic during Eivor’s first leap of faith.

Reddit user u/PuzzledPotato22 shared the discovery in the game's official subreddit with the caption “You can make Hytham think you’re dead on your first leap of faith.” You can see this cruel, albeit very funny, easter egg in the video below.

After Hytham teaches the player how to execute a successful leap of faith move, Eivor is tasked with following Hytham off a nearby cliff. If the player doesn’t emerge from the hay pile that cushioned their fall immediately, Hytham begins to panic thinking that Evior has died.

Once the player has hit the hay and not come out the other side, Hytham will approach the pile and ask “Eivor, are you well? Eivor? Speak.'' If the player continues to hide, Hytham’s panic will escalate as he states “O dear. This is not how I foresaw things. Not at all.” If you choose to drag this out even further, Hytham will then declare “Dear God, Basim will have my head for this.” In the video shared to Reddit, the player then pops out of the hay pile and the interaction continues as normal.

The leap of faith maneuver has been a vital part of the Assassin’s Creed series since the very beginning and even featured in the 2017 Assassin’s Creed film . While there's always been something funny about using a pile of hay to cushion a massive fall or evade guards, it's not often we see Ubisoft play up to the more humourous side of this classic assassin move.