Assassin's Creed Valhalla King Killer mission - Ubba, Ivarr, Rhodri, Ceolbert, and all the correct choices to make

There are plenty of choices to be made in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and it's often difficult to know which of these have a major impact in the game's storyline. The Assassin's Creed Valhalla King Killer mission that weaves throughout the Sciropescire arc though contains some big decisions that will impact the Assassin's Creed Valhalla ending you receive.

Read on to find out what decisions to make when it comes to Ivarr and Ubba - and warning, major story spoilers for Assassin's Creed Valhalla lie ahead. Don't read on unless you're ready to make these decisions.

OK, are you still with us? Right, let's get into things when it comes to the complexities of the King Killer Assassin's Creed Valhalla storyline.

Firstly, there is no way that you could have saved Ceolbert, he's just sadly one of the poor casualties of your quest for peace in Sciropescire. However, there are two big decisions that you can have impact on in the King Killer mission. The first is Ivarr's fate.

Ivarr - Send to Valhalla or Deny Valhalla

After you discover it was actually Ivarr that killed Ceolbert in an attempt to frame King Rhodri and usurp him from the throne, you'll enter into a boss battle against Ivarr. He's incredibly nimble, and will regularly counteract your stun attacks, so be prepared to dodge for your life.

However, once you've defeated him you'll be given the following options:

Send Ivarr to Valhalla: If you choose to send Ivarr to Valhalla, you'll place his axe on his chest. He'll die claiming he can hear the wings of the Valkyrie.

If you choose to send Ivarr to Valhalla, you'll place his axe on his chest. He'll die claiming he can hear the wings of the Valkyrie. Deny Ivarr Valhalla: Denying him Valhalla will see Eivor kicking his axe out of reach, and he'll die with you telling him he's Helheim bound.

The choice you make here doesn't actually matter for the story in terms of consequences, so you can choose what you want to here. Personally, I think Ivarr doesn't deserve Valhalla after what he did to Ceolbert, and how he killed Rhodri, so I went with denying him.

It's the decision you make when talking to Ubba later (Ivarr's brother) that really matters.

Ubba - What to tell Ubba about Ivarr

After Ivarr's death, you'll be tasked with heading back to Quatford where you'll meet up with Ubba and the Bishop. Ubba already knows that Ivarr died, but doesn't know it's by your hand. When you tell him, he'll ask you how Ivarr died. You'll get the following conversation options:

Ivarr died well

Ivarr died badly

He wanted death

What's important about this choice is that you shouldn't lie. If you denied Ivarr Valhalla, you'll need to choose "Ivarr died badly" or "he wanted death", but if you sent him on his merry way to Valhalla, you can say that he "died well". If you do lie, there will be major consequences later between you and Ubba at your settlement.

For more tips on what to do in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, check out our guides below:

