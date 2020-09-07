Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has magic mushrooms, decapitations, and "a mission taking place in a brothel"

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla ESRB age rating reveals it's likely going to be just as raunchy and visceral as its 2018 predecessor, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, when it comes to its graphic content.

The newly published listing from the official regulatory body has rated Ubisoft's upcoming open world game as "M for Mature", and its summary for the decision provides more details about what we can expect this November.

The description confirms much of what we already knew, including the fact that "combat is highlighted by screams of pain and frequent blood-splatter effects", while "some weapons allow players to decapitate enemies [and] zoomed-in sequences depict victims' bones, organs, and muscles getting damaged by players' blade."

More interesting, however, is the reference to the game's sexual material, including "a mission taking place in a brothel; topless women straddling men [and] a character agreeing to “lay with” a man."

In addition, the ESRB states that "a handful of sequences depict screen distortion/discoloration and impaired movements after players' character consumes mushrooms or inhales mushroom-based fumes", suggesting Ubisoft's trend for drug-induced hallucinations aren't going anywhere with the next iteration of Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla launches for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X on November 17 later this year, with a free next-gen upgrade available to anyone who purchases a copy of the game on their current gen console first.